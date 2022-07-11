PM Mitsotakis Μeets Eastern Attica Μayors

Politics

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held a broad meeting with Eastern Attica mayors on Monday, at the region’s headquarters in Palini.

“Funds allocated to local government in the last three years far exceeded the resources that had been disbursed in the previous decade,” he noted during the meeting.

Referring to the development potential of Eastern Attica, he emphasized the need for a comprehensive plan that will take advantage of the region’s resources.

“It seems that eastern Attica lacks a master plan, an overall developmental plan, which will cover all levels of the discussion regarding the interventions that should be made either at the national, regional, or local level. An overall plan which will outline priorities, financial tools and above all synergies between the different actions that we will launch,” he pointed out.

“We are carrying out a comprehensive review of the operating framework of decentralized administrations (…), including the simplification of bureaucracy, but also a deeper structural intervention, which will be our pre-election commitment for the second four-year term,” Mitsotakis added.

Finally, referring to the impact of the energy crisis, Mitsotakis noted that “we see, before us, an unprecedented energy crisis, the likes of which we had not experienced for 50 years, and for which we must be ready, as a central government, to sustain the relevant reserves to continue to support businesses, households, government agencies, but we are confident in our capabilities and in our planning, that although the winter [ahead] may be difficult, we have faced several hardships in the three years that we have been in government, therefore we shall overcome this too.”