PM Mitsotakis Αddresses American Summit on Safeguarding Democracy (Video)

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, at the invitation of the President of the United States Joe Biden, took part via teleconference in the proceedings of the 2nd Democracy Summit, which is co-organised by the United States, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia. Wednesday 29 March 2023 (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis participated via remote connection in the 2nd Summit for Democracy 2023 co-hosted by the United States State Department on Wednesday.

Following the invitation of US President Joe Biden, the Greek premier addressed the section ‘Leader-level Plenary on Democracy Delivering Economic Growth & Shared Prosperity’ with a group of other prime ministers and presidents.

The Greek prime minister noted that the threat to the democratic way of life is more acute than at any time over the last three decades.

For this reason, he added, democratic powers must promote political, economic and individual rights, strengthen democratic institutions and the rule of law, defend accountability, fight corruption and struggle for inclusivity.

Mitsotakis also noted that Greece today is one of only three countries in Europe that have integrated the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals into their annual planning. He also stressed that his government will continue to pursue digitization reforms and e-governance, fostering significant direct participation for all civil society, but also giving voice to both young and old.

This year’s Summit for Democracy is co-hosted by the United States, Costa Rica, Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, and Zambia.