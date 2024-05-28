PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Receives Endy Zemenides, Chicago Council on Global Affairs

Community

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, including delegation member and Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) Executive Director Endy Zemenides, at right, at the Maximos Mansion in Athens. Photo: Courtesy of Endy Zemenides

BOSTON – The Chicago Council on Global Affairs is conducting a Leadership Mission to Greece and Cyprus this week. The mission is being led by Council CEO Ivo Daalder, who was President Obama’s first Ambassador to NATO, and Endy Zemenides, the Executive Director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and a member of the Board of Directors of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs.

The highlight of their multiple, high-level briefings was a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis at the Maximos Mansion in Athens on May 28. The delegation discussed how Greece emerged from the economic crisis to become Europe’s fastest growing economy and The Economist’s ‘Country of the Year.’ In discussing his government’s goal of increasing wages and investments, the Prime Minister invited the delegation – made up of leaders in Chicago’s corporate and philanthropic community, some of whom are already investing in Greece – to invest more in the country. Alex Pissios, the founder of Cinespace Studios Chicago – which he had grown into America’s largest studio before selling it in 2022 – committed to Prime Minister Mitsotakis that he would invest heavily in Greece.

The Prime Minister went on to discuss Greece’s geo-strategic significance and challenges. The delegation committed to helping develop people to people ties between the U.S. and Greece and issued an enthusiastic invite to host Prime Minister Mitsotakis in Chicago.