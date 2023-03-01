x

March 1, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

Politics

PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis Addressed Greek People on Tempe Tragedy

March 1, 2023
By The National Herald
Mitso
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Greek people this afternoon, following the tragedy in Tempe with dozens of dead, March 1, 2023. (Photo Facebook)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Greek people this afternoon, following the tragedy in Tempe with dozens of dead.

Full translated transcript of the address, coming soon.

