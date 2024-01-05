Mitsotakis: The Restoration of Philip II Palace in Aigai Is of Global Importance

Society

The inauguration of the restored palace of the king of Macedonia, Philip II in Aigai. (Photo by VASILIS VERVERIDIS/MOTIONTEAM)

ATHENS – The inauguration of the restored palace of the king of Macedonia, Philip II in Aigai, which has been called the “Parthenon of Macedonia”, is an event of global importance, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday during the inauguration ceremony.

“It is not by chance that I have chosen to be here again, in the first, essentially, visit of the new year, honoring a monument of the Kingdom of Macedonians,” the prime minister noted and emphasized: “Our bet is to be able to make Aigai a point of reference, a landmark of our ancestors’ greatness, but also a part of our modern life. This wonderful archaeological park can and should become a catalyst of economic development for Vergina, Imathia, and all the region of Macedonia.”

The prime minister added that the increase in visitors to the archaeological park of Aigai is a “national bet.”

PM Misotakis: For the first time we can see the future with more optimism

“For the first time we can see the future with more optimism,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Friday during his visit to Meliki, in the prefecture of Imathia, his first visit in the region for 2024.

“As 2024 dawns, I believe that, after several difficult years, for the first time we can see the future with more optimism, with more light, with more sun, just as sunny this day is. In a country that will further develop and will take advantage of its comparative advantages. With the citizens of the rural area who, despite the existing difficulties, know very well that they enjoy the support of this government both in the easy and the difficult times,” Mitsotakis said in his greeting to the residents of Meliki.

He also pledged “that this government will continue day and night to deal with any problems. Because problems never stop, we never hid them under the carpet but we have proved that with hard work, with efficiency, all problems can eventually be solved.”

Referring to the inauguration of the restored palace of Philip II, he said that “it is one of the most important cultural monuments of Greece” and noted: “It is a move that is not only cultural, but also national, as it confirms the Greek timelessness of Macedonia at the depth of centuries and turns the region into a cultural pole, of global scope.”

“It is a great honor that as the prime minister of our country I will have the opportunity to connect my name and the name of our government with these iconic restoration projects that are being carried out at the archaeological site of Vergina,” he added.