PM: Assasination of Shinzo Abe “Is an Attack on Democracy Itself”

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis speaks to media prior the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels, Monday, May 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his sadness about the news of the assasination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in social media on Friday.

“Sad and shocking news about former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His life has been cut short in an appalling and cruel way. He made a huge contribution, this crime is an attack on democracy itself. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people,” Mitsotakis tweeted in English.