July 8, 2022

PM: Assasination of Shinzo Abe “Is an Attack on Democracy Itself”

July 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his sadness about the news of the assasination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in social media on Friday.

“Sad and shocking news about former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. His life has been cut short in an appalling and cruel way. He made a huge contribution, this crime is an attack on democracy itself. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people,” Mitsotakis tweeted in English.

