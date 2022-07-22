x

July 22, 2022

PM Αnnounces Doubling of Budget for “Tourism for All”

July 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΕΠΙΣΚΕΨΗ ΤΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ ΚΥΡ. ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗ ΣΕ ΑΙΤΩΛΟΑΚΑΡΝΑΝΙΑ, ΠΡΕΒΕΖΑ ΚΑΙ ΘΕΣΠΡΩΤΙΑ(ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/EUROKINISSI)
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Dimitris Papamitsos)

PREVEZA – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the doubling of both the funding and of the beneficiaries for the ‘Tourism for All 2022’ domestic holidaying state subsidy program, speaking at the city of Preveza on Friday.

“Every time I talk about tourism, I fully empathize with our fellow citizens who have difficulty being able to spend even a few days on vacation,” he noted.

The premier then announced the addition of another 30 mln euros to the program’s budget, equivalent to another 200,000 beneficiaries.

This program provides a 150-euro virtual coupon which is then used at hotels and accommodations nationwide. The coupon’s value is 200 euros for people with special needs who are more than 67% physically challenged, and whose mobility is thus affected. The coupon is valid through July 2023.

Mitsotakis then visited the archaeological site of Nikopolis, where he was welcomed by Culture & Sports Minister Lina Mendoni.

