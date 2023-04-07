PLOT OF ISTHMIA LOUTRAKI

Sales in Greece

BIG OPPORTUNITY

ISTHMIA KORINTHOU

PLOT of 648 sq.m. with a building of 50 sq.m. with unburned wooden roof, 35 sq.m. bathroom and auxiliary buildings under legalization in the off-plan settlement area “Justinianos”between Kyra Vrysi and Isthmion Loutraki. It is in a prominent position with unobstructed eastern view to the sea at a distance of 900m. from the beach isthmia, 9 min. (7 km) from the Corinth Suburb, 10 min. (8 km) from Loutra Oraias Elenis. Please call: (01130) 694-380-6495 or email: mariarika. [email protected]