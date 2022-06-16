x

June 16, 2022

Plevris: No Pressure from the Summer Surge in COVID-19

June 16, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΘΑΝΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΗ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Health Minister Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Health Minister Thanos Plevris on Thursday said that a hike in COVID-19 cases after the easing of restrictions against the virus has been observed in all European countries, while speaking to SKAI TV. He explained that this happened because there were mutations that were more contagious “so the restrictions are useless. This is something that the people should understand, namely that it is no longer a choice and people can’t constantly live with restrictions.”

He said that, according to the models use by the government, there will be not be such great pressure on the health system as to necessitate imposing measures.

The minister said there were signs of a summer surge, but one that was not expected to affect people, generally, though he recommended that vulnerable groups observe self-protection measures and noted that a fourth dose of the vaccine was available for them at any time, though it was not compulsory.

Plevris pointed out that there will be an increase in infections as of September and the debate has begun on the vaccine at a European level. “We will be prepared” he said, underlining that “there will be a plan for this surge, depending on the pressure on the National Health System. We hope that there will be no pressure and we will not be forced to take measures. Many things might need to be activated or possibly nothing at all”.

