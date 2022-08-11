Plevris: New Covid Vaccines as of October

Politics

ATHENS – “From October onwards we hope that the new vaccines will be available,” Health Minister Thanos Plevris said on Thursday in an interview with Skai TV.

The minister mentioned that the pharmaceutical companies have already submitted their files and the approval process will follow.

Plevris noted that those who belong to vulnerable groups should not wait, adding once again that there is a recommendation for these groups and for citizens over 60 to proceed to the fourth dose with the existing vaccines.

“We do not intend to return to restrictive measures,” he pointed out and spoke of recommendations rather than compulsory measures, such as the recommendation to use a mask in indoor spaces.