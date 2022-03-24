x

March 24, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Plevris: Fine for Unvaccinated Suspended after April 15, Not Abolished

March 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Plevris
FILE - Health Minister Thanos Plevris speaks during a briefing on the mandatory vaccination measure for the 60-plus age group, on Thursday. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebapis)

ATHENS – The 100-euro monthly fine imposed on people over 60 who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be suspended but not abolished after April 15, Health Minister Thanos Plevris told the public broadcaster ERT on Thursday. He noted that the fine could return “in September, when we expect that the National Health System will be under pressure once again,” while adding that “the specific provision leaves open this possibility.”

The fine prompted over 250,000 of roughly 560,000 unvaccinated persons over 60 in Greece to get the vaccine and pushed vaccination coverage in the specific age group to over 90 percent, the minister said.

Plevris pointed out that the benefits of the obligatory measures and of the increase of the vaccination coverage had now become visible.

He clarified that the easing of the pandemic restrictions will happen gradually: “We have prepared an overall plan for up to the end of the summer and we will see how the pandemic is progressing. We are not done with the pandemic, there is concern for the autumn,” Plevris said.

“Depending on the course of the pandemic, we will step up or ease the measures. Currently, infections are not leading to hospital admissions, so it would be dogmatic to stick to a hardline model. Clearly, if these figures change. the model will change,” the minister added.

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis: There Must Be Uniform Implementation of Sanctions against Russia

BRUSSELS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated Greece's steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity and its right to defend itself, during the emergency NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, government sources reported.

Politics
Oikonomou: No Tolerance, with 3 Lines of Action against Profiteering
Politics
Tsipras: Greeks Contending with the “Mitsotakis Price Hikes”

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Man of God Impresses at Box Office, Screenings Added March 28

NEW YORK – Man of God, the award-winning film about the inspirational story of Saint Nektarios — one of the most renowned Greek Orthodox saints — was a box office success on March 21, the first night of its two-night-only release, finishing in fourth position, on a per screen average, among the top-five highest grossing films in the U.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings