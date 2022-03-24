Plevris: Fine for Unvaccinated Suspended after April 15, Not Abolished

Politics

ATHENS – The 100-euro monthly fine imposed on people over 60 who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be suspended but not abolished after April 15, Health Minister Thanos Plevris told the public broadcaster ERT on Thursday. He noted that the fine could return “in September, when we expect that the National Health System will be under pressure once again,” while adding that “the specific provision leaves open this possibility.”

The fine prompted over 250,000 of roughly 560,000 unvaccinated persons over 60 in Greece to get the vaccine and pushed vaccination coverage in the specific age group to over 90 percent, the minister said.

Plevris pointed out that the benefits of the obligatory measures and of the increase of the vaccination coverage had now become visible.

He clarified that the easing of the pandemic restrictions will happen gradually: “We have prepared an overall plan for up to the end of the summer and we will see how the pandemic is progressing. We are not done with the pandemic, there is concern for the autumn,” Plevris said.

“Depending on the course of the pandemic, we will step up or ease the measures. Currently, infections are not leading to hospital admissions, so it would be dogmatic to stick to a hardline model. Clearly, if these figures change. the model will change,” the minister added.