April 13, 2022

Plevris: Display of Vaccination or Illness Certificate Not Necessary as of May 1

April 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΑΝΑΚΟΙΝΩΣΕΙΣ ΓΙΑ ΤΗΝ ΑΡΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΜΕΤΡΩΝ ΓΙΑ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΟΝΟΪΟ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠ. ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΘΑΝΟ ΠΛΕΥΡΗ(ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Health Minister Thanos Plevris. (Photo by Michalis Karagiannis/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Life in Greece will return to normal as of May 1, Health Minister Thanos Plevris announced on Wednesday.

Specifically, from May 1 until August 31, the display of a COVID vaccination or recovery certificate will not be needed. The measure will be re-examined on September 1.

However, the use of face masks remains mandatory for indoor areas until May 31.

Additionally, as of May 1 and specifically from May 3 when the schools will open again after the Easter holiday, the pupils will return to school without a self test.

Non-vaccinated employees will have to do a rapid test every week to go to their work.

As of May 1 until August 30 all restrictions concering the number of customers in venues is lifted and they can operate at 100 percent capacity. This measure will also be re-examined on September 1.

Regarding the Easter holidays, he said that they will be celebrated with the existing measures, while the use of mask is recommended in outdoor areas as well.

Plevris said that all religious services will be held normally for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

