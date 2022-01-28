Plethora of Pay TV Options Coming to Greece: Disney, HBO Max

Cinema

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ATHENS – With Netflix already available in Greece, other streaming giants are jumping into the market and will offer services in 2022, led by Disney Plus and Nova Max.

Netflix and Amazon Prime dominate the Pay TV field that is growing as viewers jump to services allowing them to watch on demand and return to shows they don’t finish without missing anything.

Disney Plus, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, announced the launch of its operation this summer in Greece, one of the 42 countries and territories where it will establish a presence, said Kathimerini.

The merger of Nova with Wind Hellas will also bring HBO Max, the pay TV platform that American giant Warner Media (of the AT&T group) controls.

Disney Plus will offer exclusive, original content for children (from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic etc) as well as general entertainment.

Vodafone Greece is in negotiations with Warner Media for the inclusion of HBO Max in its Vodafone TV platform, trying to keep pace with the competition and HBO Max will likely be available as a stand alone service.

Wind Hellas’ inclusion into Nova, under United Group will provide more opportunties for viewers although it’s uncertain how it will be incorporated into the cable platform EON.

Greece’s pay TV market has 1.1 million subscribers, according to Hellenic Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) data, not including foreign platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

Cosmote TV is the market leader with 578,800 subscribers, Nova has 463,500 and Vodafone numbers 150,000, the paper said.