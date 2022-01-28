x

January 28, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€0 EUR $1 USD

NYC 0ºF

ATHENS 0ºF

Cinema

Plethora of Pay TV Options Coming to Greece: Disney, HBO Max

January 28, 2022
By The National Herald
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

ATHENS – With Netflix already available in Greece, other streaming giants are jumping into the market and will offer services in 2022, led by Disney Plus and Nova Max.

Netflix and Amazon Prime dominate the Pay TV field that is growing as viewers jump to services allowing them to watch on demand and return to shows they don’t finish without missing anything.

Disney Plus, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, announced the launch of its operation this summer in Greece, one of the 42 countries and territories where it will establish a presence, said Kathimerini.

The merger of Nova with Wind Hellas will also bring  HBO Max, the pay TV platform that American giant Warner Media (of the AT&T group) controls.

Disney Plus will offer exclusive, original content for children (from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic etc) as well as general entertainment.

Vodafone Greece is in negotiations with Warner Media for the inclusion of HBO Max in its Vodafone TV platform, trying to keep pace with the competition and HBO Max will likely be available as a stand alone service.

Wind Hellas’ inclusion into Nova, under United Group will provide more opportunties for viewers although it’s uncertain how it will be incorporated into the cable platform EON.

Greece’s pay TV market has 1.1 million subscribers, according to Hellenic Commission for Telecommunications and Post (EETT) data, not including foreign platforms such as Netflix and Amazon.

Cosmote TV is the market leader with 578,800 subscribers, Nova has 463,500 and Vodafone numbers 150,000, the paper said.

RELATED

Arts
Family Clarifies No “Picasso NFT” Is Set to Be Sold Online

GENEVA — Pablo Picasso's family is not selling a digital asset linked to one of his works after all.

Music
Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo Lead IHeartRadio Nominations
Culture
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Raises $125M with New UAE Investors

Top Stories

Associations

ASTORIA – The Pancyprian Choir of NY held its first meeting of 2022 and shared best wishes for the New Year with their annual cutting of the traditional vasilopita at Dionysos Taverna in Astoria on January 24.

Associations

BRONX, NY – In a festive atmosphere, the traditional cutting of the vasilopita was held by the Northern Chios Society of Pelineon Agia Markella in the community hall of Zoodohos Peghe Greek Orthodox Church in the Bronx on January 23.

Society

ATHENS – A major snow storm that had been predicted for days still caught residents in Greece offguard and the New Democracy government scrambling for answers as to why motorists were stuck for hours on major roads.

Politics

Associations

Video

Human Chain Formed to Help After Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse

PITTSBURGH — A 50-year-old bridge spanning a ravine collapsed in Pittsburgh early Friday, requiring rescuers to rappel nearly 150 feet (46 meters) while others formed a human chain to reach occupants of a dangling bus.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings