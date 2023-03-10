x

March 10, 2023

Plenum of Larissa Appeals Court Judges to Convene on Friday over Train Disaster Case

March 10, 2023
By Athens News Agency
The wreckage of the trains lie next to the rail lines, after Tuesday's rail crash, the country's deadliest on record, in Tempe, about 376 kilometres (235 miles) north of Athens, near Larissa city, Greece, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos)

LARISSA – The plenum of Larissa Appeals Court judges is to meet on Friday at 13:30, in order to decide whether the main investigation into the fatal train crash in Tempi should be upgraded to appellate level and assigned to an Appellate Special Examining Magistrate.

The appellate judges plenum, which is made up of approximately 20 justices, after approving by vote the reasons why the head of the Appellate Prosecutor’s Office Stamatis Daskalopoulos requested an upgrade of the investigation, will then proceed to appoint an Appellate judge to serve as a Special examining magistrate and a deputy who are expected to take over their duties immediately.

After the appointment of the two senior judicial officials, the case file handled by Larissa examining magistrate will be forwarded to the Court of Appeal, so that the two special examining magistrates can continue the investigation.

