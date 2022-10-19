x

October 19, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 42ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

USA

Playoff Loss Drives Antetokounmpo as He Aims to Regain Title

October 19, 2022
By Associated Press
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Day’Ron Sharpe, Yuta Watanabe
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe (20) and Yuta Watanabe during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo is motivated by winning. In his mind, he didn’t do enough of that last season.

The Milwaukee Bucks forward spent the NBA offseason working on his game and body – while also representing his country – as he makes a run at another championship.

It is what drives the 27-year-old two-time MVP.

Sure, he is flattered to be thought of as the world’s greatest basketball player, but Antetokounmpo says that title belongs to the best player hoisting the NBA championship trophy, That wasn’t Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo considers Golden State’s Stephen Curry the best in the world by virtue of the Warriors’ status as reigning champions.

“Do I believe I’m the best player in the world? No,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think the best player in the world is the person that is the last one standing, is the person that takes his team to the final, to the finish line and helps them win the game, win games and become champion.”

That explains how Antetokounmpo’s 10th NBA season is different from the rest as the Bucks prepare for their opener Thursday night at Philadelphia.

After spending much of his career chasing his first title before leading the 2020-21 Bucks to their first championship in a half-century, he now understands what it’s like to have that crown wrested from him, Antetokounmpo doesn’t want to feel that way again.

“I kind of got jealous of Golden State and seeing them in the parade and the ESPYs,” Antetokounmpo said. “You know that feeling now. You know what is getting stripped away from you.”

Antetokounmpo certainly wasn’t to blame for the Bucks’ seven-game loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. He averaged 29.6 points, 14.7 rebounds and 7.1 assists against Boston to become the first player to record 200 points, 100 rebounds and 50 assists in a playoff series.

That followed a regular season in which Antetokounmpo averaged a career-high 29.9 points and surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks’ all-time leading scorer.

“He’s an amazing player that does amazing things,” Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer said. “I think that’s why people turn on their TVs. That’s why people buy the tickets. They want to come in and see something special or different that they can talk about that night or the next day. Giannis probably does as many or more of those things than anybody in the world.”

But that’s not enough — not for Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee is counting on Antetokounmpo to lead a roster that returns virtually intact from last season, with a nucleus featuring three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez. Middleton underwent surgery on his left wrist this summer and won’t be ready for the start of the season.

The Bucks’ biggest change is a greater defensive emphasis on containing 3-point shooters than they’ve shown in previous seasons. The Celtics made 22 3-pointers in their Game 7 victory over the Bucks.

“At the end of the day, defense is all about effort,” Antetokounmpo said. “If the effort is not there, whatever you come with, whatever scheme, whatever plan you have, it’s not going to work.”

Antetokounmpo doesn’t believe his busy summer will wear him down as he goes through the grind of an NBA season. He expects his EuroBasket experience this summer will make it even tougher for NBA defenses to contain him. Antetokounmpo joined his brothers – Bucks teammate Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Chicago’s Kostas Antetokounmpo – on the Greek team that reached the quarterfinals.

“The game in Europe is way harder than the game in the NBA,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said. “I know the talent obviously in the NBA is way higher, but the space, you have a lot of lanes to drive the ball, a lot of lanes to create. Over there, it’s more intense.”

Antetokounmpo went into more detail by explaining how teams in Europe would throw a variety of different defenses at him, making it tougher for him to find open spaces.

“There’s no lanes to drive” in Europe, Antetokounmpo said. “It’s just more physical. I don’t know if it’s because the talent’s less and you have to be more physical to catch up, but it’s harder. I think always playing there prepares me for the (NBA) season.”

He’s already been through this before.

Antetokounmpo expects a similar situation to what he encountered after playing in the FIBA World Cup in China in 2019. Antetokounmpo returned to the U.S. later that year and produced his second straight MVP season.

He acknowledges the pressure associated with playing for his country but also said it made him appreciate the game that much more.

“Even though we came up one game short from the medals, I feel like people had hope,” Antetokounmpo said. “That was the most amazing thing. People were following us on the road everywhere we went. They were cheering for us, cheering for the flag.”

He wants to make sure he can build on that tenacity he showed this past summer.

“I’m always going to be desperate,” Antetokounmpo said. “I always try to maximize my potential. I’m blessed to be sitting in this seat, you know, and I’m not going to take that for granted.”

 

RELATED

USA
Tatum, Brown Each Score 35, Celtics Beat 76ers 126-117 (Highlights)

BOSTON — A scandal off the court cast a shadow over the Boston Celtics entering the preseason.

USA
Stanton, Judge HR, Yankees Beat Guards, into ALCS vs Astros
USA
NHL, Its Workforce 84% White, Sets Baseline to Up Diversity

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings