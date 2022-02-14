Plastic Recycling Lapses Cost Greece 127 Million Euros in EU Fines

Church
Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew Calls for Peace in Ukraine
CONSTANTINOPLE - Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew appealed to all the parties involved to "follow the path of dialogue so that peace, stability and justice can prevail in Ukraine," during his sermon after the Sunday service at the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Fanar, Istanbul.
General News
Pietris Bakery Brings Family Tradition and a Taste of Greece to Long Beach
LONG BEACH, CA – Pietris Bakery, 5000 East 2nd Street in Long Beach, was featured in Foodbeast for its wonderful Greek baked goods and for bringing the longstanding baking tradition of the Pietris family to the United States.
Nextgen
THI/TNH Takeover – Christina Tenedios
Welcome to TNH’s Takeover! In collaboration with The Hellenic Initiative (THI), The National Herald and THI have begun a partnership to introduce the NEXTGEN of Greek/Cypriot ‘movers and shakers’ to the rest of our Diaspora community around the world.