x

August 23, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 79ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Worldwide

Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Russian Plane Crash

August 23, 2023
By TNH Staff
Russian Revolt Putin
In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW – Prominent mercenary figure, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, was on the passenger list of a private aircraft that met a tragic end north of Moscow this past Wednesday. The devastating crash claimed the lives of all 10 individuals on board, as stated by the Russian aviation officials.

The unfortunate event took place in the Tver region, just north of Moscow, as reported by the state-affiliated news outlet, Tass. The incident involving the Embraer aircraft is now under scrutiny. “A thorough probe into the Embraer plane’s crash in the Tver region has been initiated,” announced Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, referencing a statement from Tass. They further confirmed, “Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name was unmistakably present among the passengers.”

The ill-fated Embraer was en route from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg. Tragically, it went down less than half an hour post-departure, as detailed by Tass.

RELATED

Worldwide
Beleri’s Detention Continues

HIMARE - The special court for the fight against corruption and organized crime of Tirana rejected on Monday the new appeal of the lawyers of the elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, to replace his pre-trial detention with other restrictive measures, so that he can be sworn in and officially assume his duties.

Worldwide
The Greeks of East London, South Africa
Worldwide
Mayors of Athens and Thessaloniki Join Protest in Albania for Jailed Greek Mayor

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.