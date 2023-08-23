Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Killed in Russian Plane Crash

Worldwide

In this handout photo taken from video released by Prigozhin Press Service, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, records his video addresses in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW – Prominent mercenary figure, Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, was on the passenger list of a private aircraft that met a tragic end north of Moscow this past Wednesday. The devastating crash claimed the lives of all 10 individuals on board, as stated by the Russian aviation officials.

The unfortunate event took place in the Tver region, just north of Moscow, as reported by the state-affiliated news outlet, Tass. The incident involving the Embraer aircraft is now under scrutiny. “A thorough probe into the Embraer plane’s crash in the Tver region has been initiated,” announced Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, referencing a statement from Tass. They further confirmed, “Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name was unmistakably present among the passengers.”

The ill-fated Embraer was en route from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to St. Petersburg. Tragically, it went down less than half an hour post-departure, as detailed by Tass.