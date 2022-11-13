x

November 13, 2022

Greece

Pitsolis and Konstantinopoulou the Winners of 39th Athens Marathon

November 13, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Greece Athens Marathon
Greek runner Charalampos Pitsolis runs for first place of the 39th Athens Marathon, in Athens, Greece, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

ATHENS – Haralambos Pitsolis on Sunday was the winner of the 39th Athens Authentic Marathon in 2:23.44 . In the second place finished last year’s winner and record holder ( 2:16.49) Konstantinos Gelaouzos.

Pitsolis stopped at the finish line and waited for Gelaouzos who completed the race in 2:24.45

The first woman that entered the Kallimarmaron Stadium in Athens was Vassiliki Konstantinopoulou that won for the first time the Athens Marathon in 2:46:01

Democrats Κeep Senate Μajority as Republican Push Falters in Nevada, a Victory for Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats kept control of the Senate on Saturday, repelling Republican efforts to retake the chamber and making it harder for them to thwart President Joe Biden’s agenda.

