Pispirigou to Stand Trial on Jan. 9 for the Murder of Her Eldest Daughter

Pispirigou to give testimony regarding charge of attempted murder of Georgina on Monday, July 25, 2022.

ATHENS – Roula Pispirigou, the mother accused of killing her three children, is to stand trial for the murder of her nine-year-old daughter Georgina on January 9, 2023.

Pispirigou, who is currently jailed on remand, will go on trial immediately after the Christmas holidays.

She is to face homicide and attempted homicide charges against her eldest daughter Georgina, who died after she was poisoned by a strong dose of ketamine in January 2022.

Next Friday, Pispirigou will testify to the examining magistrate for the earlier deaths of her two younger daughters, Malena and Iris.