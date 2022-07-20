Pispirigou Given until July 25 to Prepare Her Testimony on Attempted Murder Charge

Society

ATHENS – Roula Pispirigou, the woman accused of killing her nine-year-old daughter Georgina and under investigation for the earlier deaths of her two younger daughters, was on Wednesday given until July 25 to prepare her testimony to an examining magistrate regarding the additional charge of the attempted murder of Georgina, which has been added to the case against her.

The new charge is based on evidence indicating that Pispirigou had made an earlier unsuccessful attempt to end her daughter’s life, several months before the young girl’s demise due to ketamine poisoning.

It concerns an incident that took place while Georgina had been admitted to the Karamandrio Hospital in Patras, where she inexplicably suffered a heart attack. Doctors intervened promptly and were able to save her life but not before she suffered irreversible brain damage.