Piraeus Port Authority Says Pre-tax Profits up 48.8% in H1

ATHENS – Piraeus Port Authority SA on Wednesday reported a spectacular 48.8% increase in its pre-tax earnings to 49.4 million euros in the first half of 2023, from 33.2 million in the same period last year, while after tax earnings jumped 49.6% to 38.7 million from 25.9 million euros in 2022.

Turnover rose 10% in the January-June period totaling 102.4 million euros, reflecting higher revenue in all sectors of activities, mainly sea cruises, where passenger traffic was almost double compared with the first half of 2022. Container traffic grew in all three piers of the port, despite challenges facing the transport sector lately.

Piraeus Port Authority’s Chairman Yu Zenggang, commenting on the results expressed his satisfaction for the very positive financial results of the port and the dynamism showed in the first half of 2023, adding that balanced development and upgraded services have created an integrated, quality and high-competitiveness port.