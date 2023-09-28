x

September 28, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 57ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

Society

Piraeus Port Authority Says Pre-tax Profits up 48.8% in H1

September 28, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Greece Strike
FILE - A pedestrian walks as a woman rides a bicycle in front of docked ferries at Piraeus port, near Athens, Greece, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Piraeus Port Authority SA on Wednesday reported a spectacular 48.8% increase in its pre-tax earnings to 49.4 million euros in the first half of 2023, from 33.2 million in the same period last year, while after tax earnings jumped 49.6% to 38.7 million from 25.9 million euros in 2022.

Turnover rose 10% in the January-June period totaling 102.4 million euros, reflecting higher revenue in all sectors of activities, mainly sea cruises, where passenger traffic was almost double compared with the first half of 2022. Container traffic grew in all three piers of the port, despite challenges facing the transport sector lately.

Piraeus Port Authority’s Chairman Yu Zenggang, commenting on the results expressed his satisfaction for the very positive financial results of the port and the dynamism showed in the first half of 2023, adding that balanced development and upgraded services have created an integrated, quality and high-competitiveness port.

RELATED

Politics
Greek President Inaugurates Athens Democracy Forum at Acropolis Museum

ATHENS - Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou inaugurated the annual international congress "Athens Democracy Forum" at the Acropolis Museum on Wednesday evening.

Politics
Former US Sec’y of State Pompeo Delivers Keynote Address at SNF Investment Event
Society
SNF Dialogues: Spectators or Citizens?

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.