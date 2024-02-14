x

February 14, 2024

Economy

Piraeus Financial Holdings Reports 800 Million Euros Net Profit in 2023

February 14, 2024
By Athens News Agency
FILE - A man talks on his mobile phone outside a Piraeus bank branch in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
FILE - A man talks on his mobile phone outside a Piraeus bank branch in Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS – Piraeus Financial Holdings on Wednesday announced net profits of 800 million euros and credit expansion of 1.6 billion euros in 2023. Bank deposits rose 2% on annual and quarterly basis to reach 59.6 billion euros at the end of December 2023, with wide retail base deposits accounting for 51% of total deposits. Non-performing exposure fell to 1.3 billion euros at the end of 2023 from 2.6 billion a year earlier, with the NPE index dropping to 3.5% from 5.5% in the third quarter of 2023 and 6.8% in 2022.

George Handjinicolaou, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commenting on the results said: “In 2023, the global economy moved sideways amidst a challenging macroeconomic environment with geopolitical turbulence triggered by the onset of the Middle East conflict and the continued impact of the Ukraine invasion. However, with energy prices de-escalating, the supply chains in Europe normalizing, and with the lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions, the economic environment showed resilience. The Greek economy continued to grow, largely driven by an increase in foreign and domestic investments, strong tourism, strong exports, and the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, as Greece has managed to secure an equivalent of 17% of its GDP in grants and loans from the European Union, with 41% being already disbursed. Further, the Greek sovereign credit rating upgrade to investment grade status after more than a decade, the prudent fiscal policy and the decreasing government deficit, and the consistent implementation of structural reforms, have created a favorable environment to attract significant foreign investments. Being the Bank with the largest footprint in the Greek economy, Piraeus Bank has benefited from the upbeat economic environment, continuing to create value for the economy and the society at large. Fortified with ample liquidity, a strong balance sheet and comfortable capital buffers, Piraeus Bank stands ready to finance Greece’s path to sustainable growth, and create value for its shareholders. In this context, 2023 has been a pivotal year for the implementation of initiatives such as, the support measures for the flood-stricken Thessaly, digital banking developments aiming at new payment and financing functionalities for our customers, the roll-out of a new branch model focused on innovation and seamless service, and the creation of synergies with Greek organizations within our social responsibility initiatives through Piraeus’ EQUALL programme. Above all, Piraeus Bank will continue to transform itself, incorporating all the latest developments in digital technology and otherwise, with the goal of safeguarding the interests of its employees, its customers, and its investors.”

Christos Megalou, Chief Executive Officer said: “The Greek economy sustained its growth momentum in 2023, with an estimated GDP increase of around 2.5%, significantly exceeding the Eurozone average. The main drivers of the expansion are the execution of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF), a recovering labor market and an influx of foreign investments to Greece. In 2023, the Greek sovereign regained its investment grade status, signifying another milestone for the country and the banking sector, while the potential upgrade of Greece to developed market status will be another catalyst towards the convergence with our EU counterparts. Piraeus Group delivered its strongest ever set of financial results in Q4, generating €0.25 normalized earnings per share and 20% RoTBV, bringing the 2023 annual figures to €0.80 and 17% respectively. Piraeus Group continued improving all key financial indicators, focusing on sustainable risk-adjusted profitability and capital accumulation, through diversified revenue sources and cost discipline, while maintaining prudent credit risk management. Our strategy to boost fees is working, as we increased net fee income to a market leading 74bps over assets in full year 2023, while our pursuit of further operational efficiency, has driven our cost-to-core income ratio to 31%, the lowest ever on a yearly basis. The accelerated organic capital generation has driven our CET1 ratio to 13.3%, up by 1.7 percentage points year on year. We achieved this while at the same time accruing for planned shareholder distribution and bringing down our non performing exposure ratio to 3.5%. Our Group’s performing loan portfolio grew 5% year on year, leveraging on the Group’s market leading position in RRF programs take-up. Capitalizing on 2023 performance, Piraeus Group, today, announces its new financial targets for 2024-26. The key elements comprise net recurring profitability of approximately €1bn per year for 2024-26, further growth of CET1 ratio to approximately 15% in 2026, expansion of performing loans by at least 5% per year, and non performing exposures ratio of approximately 2.5% in 2026. Also, marking the transition to a different era for the Group, we now aim at a distribution ratio of 50% out of 2025 onwards, subject to the necessary conditions being met. We continue to raise our aspirations and focus on creating value for our shareholders, as we ensure Piraeus continues supporting its customers and the broader Greek economy.”

