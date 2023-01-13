x

January 13, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Politics

Pikrammenos and Mendoni to Represent Gov’t at Former King Constantine’s Funeral

January 13, 2023
By Athens News Agency
Constantine, the former king of Greece
FILE - Constantine, the former king of Greece. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Deputy Prime Minister of Greece Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni will represent the government at the funeral of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, on Monday, according to an announcement on Friday. The monarchy was abolished in Greece in a referendum held in 1974.

RELATED

Politics
Greece Will Continue to Demand the Return of the Parthenon Marbles, Culture Min Says

ATHENS - "Greece will continue to demand the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens and their reunification with the Parthenon.

Society
Greek Trial of Volunteer Migrant Rescuers Resumes on Lesbos
Politics
Greece Wants EU to Ban Turkish Fish Imports After Sea Incident

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

At Least 7 Dead as Severe Winds, Tornadoes Hammer US South (Video)

SELMA, Ala. — A massive storm system whipping up severe winds and spawning tornadoes cut a path across the U.

ATHENS - Deputy Prime Minister of Greece Panagiotis Pikrammenos and Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni will represent the government at the funeral of the last king of Greece, Constantine II, on Monday, according to an announcement on Friday.

NEW YORK (AP) — Virtually everything was going right for President Joe Biden as he opened the year.

ATHENS - "Greece will continue to demand the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Athens and their reunification with the Parthenon.

BERLIN — The German economy appears to have stagnated in the fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, while Europe's biggest economy managed full-year growth of 1.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.