Pierrakakis: More than 1.5 Million Applications for Fuel Subsidy

Politics

ATHENS – More than 1.5 million applications have already been made for the fuel subsidy on the Fuel Pass platform, Digital Governance Minister, Kyriakos Pierrakakis, said on Tuesday in an interview with Skai TV.

“1.2 million have already been sent to credit and banking institutions to be credited to iban or to issue prepaid cards. About 30 pct of the total number approved is for cards instead of iban credit,” said Pierrakakis.

The minister underlined that “the total number of beneficiaries is about 3 million.”