x

February 10, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 44ºF

ATHENS 46ºF

Politics

Pierrakakis: Internationalisation of Higher Education at the Epicentre of the Overall Upgrading of Education in Greece

February 10, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[367071] ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑΣΗ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΥΠΟΥΡΓΟ ΠΑΙΔΕΙΑΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟ ΠΙΕΡΡΑΚΑΚΗ ΤΟΥ ΝΟΜΟΣΧΕΔΙΟΥ ΓΙΑ ΤΑ ΜΗ ΚΡΑΤΙΚΑ ΠΑΝΕΠΙΣΤΗΜΙΑ (ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis. (Photo by KOSTAS TZOUMAS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – Education Ministry’s bill on strengthening state universities and establishing the framework for branches of foreign non-profit universities in Greece which has been posted for public consultation on the gov.gr platform on Thursday is, according to the Ministry, positively addressing long-lasting pathogenies in the Higher Education in Greece.

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in an article via Athens-Macedonian News Agency intervenes to the public consultation and highlights, as dominating condition of the bill, “the internationalisation of the Higher Education”, which, according to the Minister “is at the epicentre of the strategy for the overall upgrading of the education in Greece, a strategy which is driven by our huge potential and serves the mandate we received from the people to create a modern, extrovert and dynamic Greece”.

RELATED

Politics
Greek PM Mitsotakis Visits HORECA Exhibition

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited on Saturday the annual exhibition HORECA that is held at the exhibition centre Metropolitan Expo and concerns the sectors of catering, hosting and food supply.

Politics
Kasselakis: We Deserve a Better Country
Politics
New Opportunities Created for the Cyprus Issue, Greek FM Says to U.S. Counterpart

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Pakistan’s Ex-PM Sharif Says He Will Seek Coalition Government after Trailing Imprisoned Rival Khan

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif changed tack on Friday and said he will seek to form a coalition government after his party trailed independent candidates backed by his imprisoned rival, Imran Khan, in parliamentary election results.

NEW YORK – Greek-American actor George Andreakos spoke with The National Herald about his latest projects including ‘Mob Cops’ with David Arquette and ‘Inside Man’ with Lucy Hale, best known for her role in the ABC Family TV series Pretty Little Liars which ran from 2010-2017.

ATHENS - Main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance leader Stefanos Kasselakis stated on Saturday from the city of Larissa where is held the party's Regional Congress that "there is an alternative for the country, for the region and for the society".

ATHENS - Education Ministry's bill on strengthening state universities and establishing the framework for branches of foreign non-profit universities in Greece which has been posted for public consultation on the gov.

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — A host nation holds its breath.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.