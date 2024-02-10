Pierrakakis: Internationalisation of Higher Education at the Epicentre of the Overall Upgrading of Education in Greece

Politics

ATHENS – Education Ministry’s bill on strengthening state universities and establishing the framework for branches of foreign non-profit universities in Greece which has been posted for public consultation on the gov.gr platform on Thursday is, according to the Ministry, positively addressing long-lasting pathogenies in the Higher Education in Greece.

Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis in an article via Athens-Macedonian News Agency intervenes to the public consultation and highlights, as dominating condition of the bill, “the internationalisation of the Higher Education”, which, according to the Minister “is at the epicentre of the strategy for the overall upgrading of the education in Greece, a strategy which is driven by our huge potential and serves the mandate we received from the people to create a modern, extrovert and dynamic Greece”.