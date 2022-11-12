Pianist Panos Karan Shares the Joys of Cretan Salad in Latest Video

Food

CHANIA – In the latest installment of his ‘Chopin around the World’ series of videos, Greek pianist Panos Karan visits Chania, Crete, for a coffee and later on a Cretan salad. The talented pianist also performs the Chopin Etude Op. 25 No. 2 in F minor ‘The Bees’ in a clip from a performance in London in 2018 before enjoying his fredo cappuccino.

“I can’t be objective when it comes to Creta Island, as it is where I was born, but I am convinced that here, one can find the best salad in the world,” Karan says in the video. “Come and share with me a morning in Chania, as I start with a Greek coffee, and move on to a divine culinary experience, overflowing with freshness and local products.”

Karan notes that you might expect Feta as the cheese atop a Greek salad, but in Crete, they top the salad with the local Mizithra.

Watch the video on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3tnrSlR.

The next ‘Chopin around the World’ video is set to be released on Friday, November 25, featuring Karan playing piano in the Amazon rainforest.

Born in Greece and educated at the Royal Academy of Music in London, Karan has taken music from the world’s top concert halls into the Amazon rainforest, to the most impoverished districts of Kolkata, to prisons of war-torn Sierra Leone, and to the evacuation centers of post-tsunami Japan. Past performances include Carnegie Hall; Symphony Hall, Boston; Queen Elizabeth Hall, London; Suntory Hall, Tokyo; and Tokyo Opera City. In 2011, he founded the charity Keys of Change, which is helping to bring music to young people living under extraordinary circumstances around the world, and in 2014 Karan founded the Fukushima Youth Sinfonietta, an orchestra made up of young musicians affected by the 2011 disaster. He has visited more than 110 countries, has lived in Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Athens, Tokyo, and currently resides in England. He speaks six languages.

More information is available online: www.panoskaran.com.

