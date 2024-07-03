x

July 3, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.08 USD

NYC 82ºF

ATHENS 81ºF

General News

Philoptochos Society Hosts Agape Awards Breakfast

July 3, 2024
By The National Herald
Official Opening of the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress by H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros Official Opening of the Philoptochos at the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress by H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros in the presence the Patriarchal Representatives Metropolitans Nikitas
Official Opening of the Philoptochos at the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress by H.E. Archbishop Elpidophoros in the presence the Patriarchal Representatives Metropolitans Nikitas of Thyatera and Great Britain and Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, in San Diego, CA. © PHOTOS: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

SAN DIEGO – The Agape Awards were established by the Philoptochos Society in 2008 to honor nine outstanding women – one from each Metropolis – for their philanthropic efforts during the National Philoptochos Convention that is held simultaneously with the biennial Clergy-Laity Congress.

It has since expanded to also spotlight specific chapters across the United States. Since the pandemic of 2020, the Awards have also highlighted leadership, innovation, resilience, and resourcefulness in sustaining philanthropic endeavors in the face of challenges, said Arlene Siavelis-Kehl, the National President of the Philoptochos Society.

Members of the Philoptochos are applauding Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden.
© PHOTOS: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate, offered the invocation, and high school student, and member of the St. Spyridon Youth Choir in San Diego, Teadora Brown, kicked off the presentation of awards with a vocal performance.

Metropolitan Cleopas of Sweden is speaking at the Philoptochos official Opening Meeting at the Clergy Laity Congress. Shown are Archbishops Elpidophoros of America and Nikitas of Great Britain.
© PHOTOS: GOA/Dimitrios Panagos

The event was attended by the other Patriarchal Representative, His Eminence Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, their Eminences Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, and hierarchs of the Holy Eparchial Synod.

At the close of the Agape breakfast, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Catsimatidis made a generous donation of $5,000 to each of the nine winners.

RELATED

Culture
Venus in Fur’ by David Ives at Theatre Of The No in Athens through Aug. 5

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.

Church
Moonlight on the Midway’ Clergy-Laity Congress Welcome Dinner
General News
Blessing of the Water and Keynote by Elpidophoros Opens the 47th Clergy-Laity Congress

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hurricane Beryl Rips Through Open Waters after Devastating the Southeast Caribbean

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.

ATHENS, Greece  — Greece's governing center-right party on Wednesday booted out a lawmaker and former minister who allegedly manhandled an airport worker who wouldn't let him board a domestic flight he'd turned up late for.

OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.

JERUSALEM  — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, a settlement tracking group said Wednesday, a move that is likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the war in Gaza.

ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.