Philoptochos Society Hosts Agape Awards Breakfast

SAN DIEGO – The Agape Awards were established by the Philoptochos Society in 2008 to honor nine outstanding women – one from each Metropolis – for their philanthropic efforts during the National Philoptochos Convention that is held simultaneously with the biennial Clergy-Laity Congress.
It has since expanded to also spotlight specific chapters across the United States. Since the pandemic of 2020, the Awards have also highlighted leadership, innovation, resilience, and resourcefulness in sustaining philanthropic endeavors in the face of challenges, said Arlene Siavelis-Kehl, the National President of the Philoptochos Society.
His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain, representing the Ecumenical Patriarchate, offered the invocation, and high school student, and member of the St. Spyridon Youth Choir in San Diego, Teadora Brown, kicked off the presentation of awards with a vocal performance.
The event was attended by the other Patriarchal Representative, His Eminence Cleopas of Sweden and All Scandinavia, their Eminences Archbishop Elpidophoros of America and Metropolitan Gerasimos of San Francisco, and hierarchs of the Holy Eparchial Synod.
At the close of the Agape breakfast, entrepreneur and philanthropist John Catsimatidis made a generous donation of $5,000 to each of the nine winners.
ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Beryl roared through open waters on Tuesday as a monstrous Category 5 storm on a path that would take it near Jamaica and the Cayman Islands after earlier making landfall in the southeast Caribbean, killing at least two people.
ATHENS, Greece — Greece's governing center-right party on Wednesday booted out a lawmaker and former minister who allegedly manhandled an airport worker who wouldn't let him board a domestic flight he'd turned up late for.
OROVILLE, Calif. — Firefighters lined roads to keep flames from reaching homes as helicopters dropped water on a growing wildfire Wednesday in Northern California that has forced at least 13,000 people to evacuate, with another day of extreme heat expected.
JERUSALEM — Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades, a settlement tracking group said Wednesday, a move that is likely to worsen already soaring tensions linked to the war in Gaza.
ATHENS – The Theatre Of The No, Athens' first English-speaking theater, presents the iconic play ‘Venus in Fur’ by David Ives, based on the novel by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch, directed by Racha Gabriel.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In