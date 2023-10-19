Philoptochos 2023 Children’s Medical Fund Luncheon in Houston, TX, Nov. 11

United States

HOUSTON, TX – The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society, Inc. on October 18 announced the eagerly anticipated Biennial Children’s Medical Fund Luncheon 2023, hosted by the Metropolis of Denver Philoptochos, is set to take place at the Hilton Americas in Houston on Saturday, November 11. This philanthropic gathering promises an afternoon of hope, healing, and philanthropy dedicated to the well-being of needy children.

The Children’s Medical Fund (CMF) Luncheon is a testament to the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society’s unwavering commitment to supporting children and their families facing medical challenges. The event brings together supporters, donors, Clergy members, and advocates nationwide for a memorable afternoon of compassion, awareness, and fundraising.

The CMF Luncheon promises to be an unforgettable day featuring guest speaker Dr. Lara Shekerdemian, an accomplished physician and educator with a pediatrics and pediatric cardiology background. Her diverse heritage, including Armenian roots, has influenced her personal and professional journey. She holds a significant leadership role in pediatrics at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

The luncheon is a vital source of support for the children in need, providing financial assistance to families facing medical crises. Every dollar raised at this event will directly contribute to covering medical expenses, treatments, and support for these children, thus easing the financial burden on their families and allowing them to focus on their child’s recovery.

For sponsorship opportunities or more information about the Children’s Medical Fund 2023, please visit www.philoptochos.org/cmf or call +1 (212) 977-7770 ext. 201.

Take advantage of the opportunity to be part of an afternoon dedicated to the cause of children’s health and well-being. Let’s come together, give generously, and make a lasting impact.

The Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society is the philanthropic arm of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America that has offered over 90 years of philanthropy through fundraising and charitable programs. Over 400 active chapters impact the lives of those in need in the United States and worldwide.

More information is available online: www.philoptochos.org.