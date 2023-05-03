x

May 3, 2023

Philo4Thought’s HYP Annual International Spring Symposium May 6

May 3, 2023
By The National Herald
Philo4Thought flyer
Philo4Thought’s International Spring Symposium will be held at the St. John’s University Manhattan Campus on May 6. (Photo: Philo4Thought)

NEW YORK – Philo4Thought’s International Spring Symposium will be held at the St. John’s University Manhattan Campus on May 6 with guest speakers from across the U.S. and attendees both in person and logging into the live stream. This annual event takes place at a time of reflection and celebration of our Independence and our Faith, with stories that outline the remarkable legacy of strength and resilience passed on from generation to generation. This year’s theme, Promethean Fire, ties classical concepts about self and society with the process of mentoring and strategies that work today in a variety of disciplines. As always, this collaborative featuring an amazing array of guest speakers is designed to educate, inspire and empower emerging and transitioning young professionals from all walks of life.

Those who are interested in attending may do so either in person or virtually. Registration is available exclusively through LIVE MAZI: https://events.livemazi.com/e/p4tsymposium/tickets.

A detailed event itinerary and brochure are available on https://philo4thought.org/pfmad.

Philo4Thought thanks all those who contributed to this year’s event, including Consulate General of Greece in New York, the New York State Assembly, the New York State Attorney General’s Office, St. John’s University, Columbia University, the Hellenic-American Chamber of Commerce Innovators, the Hellenic American Leadership Council, the AF Foundation, Sound Business Inc., DesignBlendz, Hellenic Aesthetic, Rare Cut, MG Design, NEO Magazine, the Hellenic Medical Society, the Hellenic Lawyers Association, St. John’s University Hellenic Society, Oasis Café of Bayside, Yefsi Estiatorio, Kellari Taverna NYC, Skinos Restaurant NYC and the newest initiative of our community, the NextGen Greeks of New York. “We are honored and humbled to have this level of collaborative community support,” the organization said in a press release. “Special thanks to our Hellenic Young Professionals (HYP) Moderators, who diligently coordinated preparations to produce the event that was so well received.”

“Additionally, we thank our long-time supporters, Assemblyman Andrew Hevesi, who has so graciously worked with us since Philo4Thought’s inception, and Attorney General Leticia James, who has worked with us since her appointment to the role of Attorney General,” the press release continued. “It’s thanks to their support that we are able to provide official recognition to members of our immediate and Hellenic and Philhellenic community for their outstanding work.”

Philo4Thought Inc. is a 501(c)3 philanthropic educational nonprofit foundation. Since 2009, the Philo4Thought Hellenic Mentoring Initiative has dedicated its resources and network to the education, inspiration and empowerment of emerging young professionals and transitioning professionals in the Hellenic community and in affiliate marginalized communities. This annual event offers the opportunity to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of wonderful young Hellenes and to connect them with outstanding, seasoned mentors in a variety of fields. The team constantly strives to identify and teach pragmatic skills that help build good work ethic, critical thinking, and the confident networking to help today’s young people find lucrative and fulfilling opportunities to shine. To date, Philo4Thought has served over 375,000 individuals across the world through its outreach events and publications. The next project the team is aiming for is the publication of a practical guide entitled ‘A’ is for ‘Aristotle,’ for which they are raising funds through December 21, 2023: https://www.philo4thought.org/fund-aristotle with plans to publish by Summer 2024.

More Information about Philo4Thought’s ongoing activities is available online: www.philo4thought.org.

