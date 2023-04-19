Philo4Thought’s Annual International Spring Symposium Returns in Person

Culture

NEW YORK – Philo4Thought’s Annual International Spring Symposium is making an in-person comeback this year at St. John’s University Manhattan Campus, 101 Astor Place, on May 6, 11 AM. This year’s Symposium is titled Promethean Fire: Mentoring across the Disciplines and features informative panel discussions and speakers from various professional fields offering their insights. Among the speakers scheduled to participate are Philo4Thought Founding CEO Professor Chris Salboudis, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, John Papaspanos, Esq., and keynote honoree Hellenic American Leadership Council Executive Director Endy Zemenides.

All are welcome to attend. Information covered is beneficial to emerging young professionals (transitioning from college to career, from traditional to entrepreneurial, etc.); professionals in business, STEM, Liberal Arts/Humanities and creative/artistic enterprises; entrepreneurs and business owners looking to establish or restructure their current business plan or company model; instructors, business coaches, economic advisors and related service providers (counselors, recruiters, etc.); mentors and faculty in all academic and professional organizations/industries; students in college, grad school, and specialized certification programs.

A networking reception will follow at Skinos restaurant, 123 Washington Street in Lower Manhattan.

Tickets and registration available online with discount early bird tickets available through April 25: https://bit.ly/3AcOIA4.

More information is also available online: https://bit.ly/3oni9g6.