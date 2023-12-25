x

December 25, 2023

Philo4Thought Hosts Annual Holiday Mentoring Brunch at Skinos NYC

December 25, 2023
By The National Herald
The Philo4Thought annual Holiday Mentoring Brunch at Skinos NYC takes place on January 6. (Photo: Philo4Thought)

NEW YORK – Philo4Thought shared its best wishes for a happy, healthy holiday season and a prosperous 2024 and invited everyone to the annual Holiday Mentoring Brunch at Skinos NYC on Saturday, January 6, 1 PM.

Complete event details are available at https://holidaze2024.eventbrite.com.

It’s the perfect opportunity to connect with peers and senior professionals to share professional insights along with special holiday traditions.

Enjoy an amazing brunch, mingle with mentors from various industries and engage in meaningful conversations.

Don’t miss out on this festive gathering that promises to leave you feeling motivated and ready to conquer new challenges!

Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just starting out, this event is designed to inspire and empower you.

Ticket cost covers the Skinos Prix Fixe Brunch Menu, Pi Bakerie’s Signature Vasilopita, and a unique opportunity to build your professional ‘parea’.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

