Philip Mezitis – Key Player in His Team’s Volleyball Gold Medal Victory

SPORTS

Philip Mezitis and coach Edgar Castillo at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando. Photo: Courtesy of the family

ORLANDO, FL – Philip Mezitis, 15, a rising junior at the Bronx High School of Science in New York, was a key factor in his team’s gold medal win in the 18U Silver Division of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior National Volleyball Championships held in Orlando on July 4.

Mezitis and Club Team NY VB Impact led by their coach Edgar Castillo captured the 2023 championship amid tough competition over four days, July 1-4, as 300 teams battled it out in 10 divisions.

Mezitis is the starting middle player on the Bronx Science Varsity Volleyball Team which made it to the semifinals in the New York City Public High School League this year.

Philip’s father is Dr. Spyros Mezitis, an endocrinologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Mezitis played volleyball at Athens College, for the Greek National Team, Heidelberg University, and at the University of Pennsylvania.

It should be noted that Philip’s sister Tiffani Mezitis, Harvard College student and a gifted singer/songwriter, was also Captain of the Hunter College High School Girls’ Volleyball Team which made it to the New York City semifinals in League competition.

The AAU was founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in amateur sports. During its early years, the AAU served as a leader in international sport representing the U.S. in the international sports federations. The AAU worked closely with the Olympic movement to prepare athletes for the Olympic Games. After the Amateur Sports Act of 1978, the AAU has focused its efforts into providing sports programs for all participants of all ages beginning at the grass roots level. The philosophy of “Sports for All, Forever,” is shared by more than 720,000 participants and over 150,000 volunteers.