x

July 8, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 86ºF

SPORTS

Philip Mezitis – Key Player in His Team’s Volleyball Gold Medal Victory

July 8, 2023
By The National Herald
Mezitis Volleyball
Philip Mezitis and coach Edgar Castillo at the AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships in Orlando. Photo: Courtesy of the family

ORLANDO, FL – Philip Mezitis, 15, a rising junior at the Bronx High School of Science in New York, was a key factor in his team’s gold medal win in the 18U Silver Division of the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) Junior National Volleyball Championships held in Orlando on July 4.

Mezitis and Club Team NY VB Impact led by their coach Edgar Castillo captured the 2023 championship amid tough competition over four days, July 1-4, as 300 teams battled it out in 10 divisions.

Mezitis is the starting middle player on the Bronx Science Varsity Volleyball Team which made it to the semifinals in the New York City Public High School League this year.

Philip’s father is Dr. Spyros Mezitis, an endocrinologist at New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City. Dr. Mezitis played volleyball at Athens College, for the Greek National Team, Heidelberg University, and at the University of Pennsylvania.

It should be noted that Philip’s sister Tiffani Mezitis, Harvard College student and a gifted singer/songwriter, was also Captain of the Hunter College High School Girls’ Volleyball Team which made it to the New York City semifinals in League competition.

The AAU was founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in amateur sports. During its early years, the AAU served as a leader in international sport representing the U.S. in the international sports federations. The AAU worked closely with the Olympic movement to prepare athletes for the Olympic Games. After the Amateur Sports Act of 1978, the AAU has focused its efforts into providing sports programs for all participants of all ages beginning at the grass roots level. The philosophy of “Sports for All, Forever,” is shared by more than 720,000 participants and over 150,000 volunteers.

RELATED

SPORTS
Ex-Netherlands Goalie Van der Sar’s Condition is Stable ‘But Still Concerning,’ Ajax Says

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Former Netherlands goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar’s condition remains stable but “still concerning” after suffering a bleed around his brain, his former club Ajax said on Saturday.

SPORTS
Asteras Tripolis New York Under 23 Team Off to Amazing Start
SPORTS
Stefanos Tsitsipas ends Andy Murray’s Wimbledon by beating him in 5 sets over 2 days

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.