April 8, 2024

Philadelphia Marches in the Greek Independence Parade

April 8, 2024
By The National Herald
Philadelphia GID Parade 2024 DSC_2919
The dignitaries marching in the 2024 Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade on April 7. Photo: Steve Lambrou

PHILADELPHIA – The Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade marched on April 7 under blue skies with members of the Hellenic Presidential Guard, the Evzones, making this celebration even more special.

The Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley hosted the successful parade after its annual pre-parade events including the Greek Flag Raising Ceremony on April 5 and the Eleftheria Medal and Dignitaries Dinner on April 6.

Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, National Commander of the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate, was honored with this year’s Eleftheria Medal. The Eleftheria Medal is given annually in honor of an individual who has perpetuated Hellenism.

The Evzones marching in the 2024 Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade on April 7. Photo: Steve Lambrou

Dr. Limberakis remarked: “It is my immense honor to be receiving the Eleftheria Medal, for the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate work tirelessly for the protection and support of our beloved Ecumenical Patriarchate. Consequently, receiving a medal of liberty is particularly gratifying for me. It constitutes recognition from the Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and the Greater Delaware Valley of our efforts in defense of the Sacred Center of our Holy Faith.”

Among those marching in the parade were His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey, Greek Ambassador to the United States Ekaterini Nassika, Consul General of Greece in New York Ambassador Dinos Konstantinou, Consul General of Cyprus in New York Michalis Firillas, Consul General of Panama in Philadelphia Georgia Athanasopulos, Federation President Georgia Chletcos, AHEPA Supreme President Savas Tsivicos, Philadelphia Greek Parade Grand Marshal Philip Christopher, Dr. Limberakis, and Elliniko Argyroupolis Mayor Giannis Konstantatos who posted on social media bout the event.

The Federation of Hellenic American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley marching in the 2024 Philadelphia Greek Independence Parade on April 7. Photo: Steve Lambrou

In his post on X, which included videos and photos of the parade, he said that it is “the highest honor for me personally and the Municipality of Elliniko Argyroupoli, where as an honored person I participated in the parade and watched the dozens of [floats].”

In another post, he declared: ‘Long live Greece, Cyprus, Pontos! This was the main message of the thousands of Greek-Americans who marched today on the main avenue of the City of Philadelphia, spreading their feelings and passion [for Hellenism]. I offer a great thank you to our Diaspora Hellenes for all I experienced being with them.”

