Philadelphia Icarians Celebrate 85th Anniversary, Hold Apokriatiko Dance

Events

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Philadelphia chapter of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood held its annual Apokriatiko Dinner-Dance Gala on March 16 at the Danielle Kousoulis Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. The event was and over 600 people came from near and far to celebrate. The Icarian Apokriatiko Dance is known for its length and this year it reportedly surpassed all previous events, continuing for almost 10 hours and concluding well after 5 in the morning.

The glendi was blessed with a visit by His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey who noted that people from all over had come to celebrate. He spent some time beforehand with the youth present, taking photos and speaking to them. He then assisted the local chapter in presenting an icon of St. Marina to each of the senior members of the society. St. Marina is the patron Saint of the island of Ikaria. President Yiannis Pasamihalis noted that in addition to the celebration of 85 years, the icons were given as the society concluded its pledge to the Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church iconography program and the sponsoring of the icon of St. Marina.

Dance chair Theologos Horiates noted that the day of Icarian Independence is July 17th, their Patron Saint’s feast day, and is reserved for the island’s all-night Panagiria. The entertainment was outstanding, featuring the Greek band Sergiani and the society’s signature Icarian dance with its various iterations.

The hall was awash in a real-time holographic light show with various photos of Ikaria and then transposed photos of the youth dancing as the evening progressed. The band played nonstop and the dance floor was constantly full. Hovering above the dance floor and the holographic displays was Icaros moving on the ceiling and staring down at the dance floor.

Community leader Stathis Karadonis spoke about Greek Independence as well, noting that the Greek Parade in Philadelphia is two weeks away. This year’s parade and indeed every Parade across the world is dedicated to the cause of Cyprus – the half century since the illegal invasion and the continuing occupation and oppression. He invited the 600 guests present to attend the Eleftheria Medal and Dignitaries Banquet at Adelphia on April 6 when along with the Presidential Guard of Greece – the Evzones, Philadelphia will honor Grand Marshal Philip Christopher and Archon National Commander Dr. Anthony Limberakis, recipient of this year’s Eleftheria Medal.

Members of the Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America Supreme Lodge were also present, led by Supreme President Katina Mavrophilipos. They spent the weekend visiting with the sizable contingent of local attendees and out of towners. People came from New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Virginia, North Carolina, Cleveland, and Chicago. Ms. Mavrophilipos wished all a ‘Kali Sarakosti’ and noted that the dance is looked upon as a national event and also invited the participants to the Pan-Icarian Supreme Convention in Atlanta this year on Labor Day weekend. More information is available online: https://www.ikariaatlanta.com/.