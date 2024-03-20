x

March 20, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 50ºF

Events

Philadelphia Icarians Celebrate 85th Anniversary, Hold Apokriatiko Dance

March 20, 2024
By The National Herald
Pan-Icarian Dance Cherry Hill, NJ DSC_0725
The Philadelphia chapter of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood held its annual Apokriatiko Dinner-Dance Gala on March 16 at the Danielle Kousoulis Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Philadelphia chapter of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood held its annual Apokriatiko Dinner-Dance Gala on March 16 at the Danielle Kousoulis Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. The event was and over 600 people came from near and far to celebrate. The Icarian Apokriatiko Dance is known for its length and this year it reportedly surpassed all previous events, continuing for almost 10 hours and concluding well after 5 in the morning.

The glendi was blessed with a visit by His Eminence Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey who noted that people from all over had come to celebrate. He spent some time beforehand with the youth present, taking photos and speaking to them. He then assisted the local chapter in presenting an icon of St. Marina to each of the senior members of the society. St. Marina is the patron Saint of the island of Ikaria. President Yiannis Pasamihalis noted that in addition to the celebration of 85 years, the icons were given as the society concluded its pledge to the Saint Thomas Greek Orthodox Church iconography program and the sponsoring of the icon of St. Marina.

Dance chair Theologos Horiates noted that the day of Icarian Independence is July 17th, their Patron Saint’s feast day, and is reserved for the island’s all-night Panagiria. The entertainment was outstanding, featuring the Greek band Sergiani and the society’s signature Icarian dance with its various iterations.

Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey and Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas with the honorees at the Philadelphia chapter of the Pan-Icarian Brotherhood’s annual Apokriatiko Dinner-Dance Gala on March 16 at the Danielle Kousoulis Center in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou

The hall was awash in a real-time holographic light show with various photos of Ikaria and then transposed photos of the youth dancing as the evening progressed. The band played nonstop and the dance floor was constantly full. Hovering above the dance floor and the holographic displays was Icaros moving on the ceiling and staring down at the dance floor.

Community leader Stathis Karadonis spoke about Greek Independence as well, noting that the Greek Parade in Philadelphia is two weeks away. This year’s parade and indeed every Parade across the world is dedicated to the cause of Cyprus – the half century since the illegal invasion and the continuing occupation and oppression. He invited the 600 guests present to attend the Eleftheria Medal and Dignitaries Banquet at Adelphia on April 6 when along with the Presidential Guard of Greece – the Evzones, Philadelphia will honor Grand Marshal Philip Christopher and Archon National Commander Dr. Anthony Limberakis, recipient of this year’s Eleftheria Medal.

Members of the Pan Icarian Brotherhood of America Supreme Lodge were also present, led by Supreme President Katina Mavrophilipos. They spent the weekend visiting with the sizable contingent of local attendees and out of towners. People came from New York, Toronto, Baltimore, Virginia, North Carolina, Cleveland, and Chicago. Ms. Mavrophilipos wished all a ‘Kali Sarakosti’ and noted that the dance is looked upon as a national event and also invited the participants to the Pan-Icarian Supreme Convention in Atlanta this year on Labor Day weekend. More information is available online: https://www.ikariaatlanta.com/.

RELATED

General News
VBGCQ & Queens Council on the Arts Announces Merger for a Brighter Future 

ASTORIA – On March 18, the Variety Boys and Girls Club of Queens (VBGCQ) announced a potential merger where the Queens Council on the Arts (QCA) will become part of the Variety family.

General News
Holy Cross Whitestone Greek School Kite Flying on Clean Monday
Church
How Patriarch Bartholomew Overturned the Plans of Archbishop Elpidophoros and Metropolitan Joseph

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Cease-Fire Talks with Israel and Hamas Expected to Restart

CAIRO  — Stalled talks aimed at securing a cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.

WHITESTONE, NY – The Greek Afternoon School students at Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church in Whitestone flew kites on March 18, Kathara Deftera, Clean Monday, to mark the start of Great Lent.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two weeks ago, Chair Jerome Powell suggested that the Federal Reserve was “not far” from gaining the confidence it needed that inflation was headed sustainably toward its 2% target level, which would allow it to start cutting its benchmark interest rate.

TOKYO (AP) — A South Korean tanker capsized off an island in southwestern Japan on Wednesday, authorities said, killing seven people on board.

PHOENIX (AP) — Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band returned to the stage Tuesday evening at the Footprint Center in Phoenix in a triumphant reboot of the Boss’ postponed 2023 world tour.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.