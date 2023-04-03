Philadelphia Celebrates Greek Independence

Community

PHILADELPHIA – The culmination of the celebration of the 202nd anniversary of Greek Independence in Philadelphia began on Saturday evening, April 1, with the awarding of the Eleftheria Medal to Ambassador of Greece to the United States Alexandra Papadopoulou at the 2023 Eleftheria Medal and Dignitaries Dinner. The dinner, emceed by NBC10 reporter Lauren Mayk, also featured statements by U.S. Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis who was the Grand Marshal of the Parade that was held on April 2.

After receiving the award, Ambassador Papadopoulou said, “thank you very much. Honestly, I don’t know who deserves this honor more. For me, it’s part of my job – I love what I do, I’m lucky to be able to do it, and I put all my love and passion into it. But you preserve Hellenism, going above and beyond.”

The award was presented by Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley President Georgia Chletcos and Chairman of the Board Demetris Rozanitis.

Addressing the audience, Chletcos stressed that the organization of the parade is the result of the collective work of all the institutions of the Greek-American community, while she acknowledged the major sponsors, without whose contribution the project would have been impossible.

The parade, whose program was emceed by Artemis Tsingiropoulos and Federation former president Stathis Karadonis, was given a special tone and color by the presence of the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of the Hellenic Republic, who were enthusiastically welcomed by the Philadelphia Greek-American community.

Among others, Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to the U.S. Marios Lysiotis, Consul General of Greece in New York Dinos Konstantinou, Consul of Greece Dimitris Papageorgiou, New York Congresswoman Nicole Malliotakis, New Jersey Congressman Donald Norcross, and U.S. Ambassador to Panama Georgia Athanasopoulou were present.

The guest of honor was His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, and Rep. Malliotakis was a featured speaker. She referred to Greece’s important role as an ally in the Eastern Mediterranean, pledging, for her part, that she and her colleagues will continue to promote Greek national issues in Congress, including efforts to help officials in Washington, DC understand the dangers and challenges facing the country.

“It is important that our colleagues in Congress understand the dangers that Greece faces. I am prepared to stop any sale of warplanes to Turkey. Let’s continue to work together,” Malliotakis said.

Her Congressional colleague Donald Norcross praised Greece’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding that the relationship between Greece and the United States has stood the test of time, having been tested in many circumstances, including two World Wars and the war on terror.

Ambassador Tsunis, repeatedly and with warmth used the Greek language, calling first of all on everyone to never forget their Greek roots.

“Year after year, we go back, because we cannot forget our roots. We are Greeks. There are so many Greek-Americans here for the parade. We must not forget where we came from. Nor should our children forget. The ideals on which the United States was founded were born in Greece,” Tsunis said. He also spoke about the excellent state of U.S.-Greece relations and congratulated Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou.

“Greece is a reliable ally, with principles and values. The fact that Greek-American relations are at their best point ever is due to this fact,” Tsunis added.

Afterwards, Captain Athanasios Asiminas the Commander of the company of Evzones, gave an interesting presentation on the history of the Evzones, while Major Vassilios Sakellaropoulos, head of the mission, thanked everyone for the welcome the Evzones received.

Immediately afterwards, the Major presented an honorary plaque to the U.S. Ambassador and the Ambassador of Greece, and he also presented Ambassador Tsunis with a symbolic gift depicting an Evzone in an emblematic pose.

In addition to the ambassadors, Karadonis also received an honorary gift, a symbolic ‘tsarouchi’ from Asiminas.

Closing the event with his remarks, Archbishop Elpidophoros referred to the double meaning of the March 25th celebrations – the Feast of the Annunciation as well as Greek Independence Day – recalling the fact that, just a few days earlier, U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed the Greek-American community for the traditional celebration of Greek Independence at the White House.