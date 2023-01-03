x

January 3, 2023

Philadelphia-Area Greek Community Celebrates the New Year

January 3, 2023
By The National Herald
Cherry Hill New Year's Eve DSC_1854
Presiding priest of the St. Thomas community in Cherry Hill, NJ, Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas, George Horiates, and Demetrios Rozanitis at the New Year’s celebration. Photo: Steve Lambrou

CHERRY HILL, NJ – The Philadelphia Greek Community toasted in the 2023 New Year with great flair at the Danielle Kousoulis Center at the St. Thomas community in Cherry Hill, NJ. The catered affair celebrated with over 500 people from all over the Delaware Valley. The capacity crowd was bathed the bright neon colors which decked out the facility.

Eva Anastopoulos and Sfera led off the entertainment that was nonstop in a carnival atmosphere. Also the evening featured music by Christ Tiktapanides and Dimitris Stefanidis, playing to the Pontian contingent from Delaware County, PA. The event was likely the largest Greek New Year’s Eve celebration in all of New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Attendees were also treated to DJ Maki, Makis Melissaratos, who played for the youth as Philadelphia rang in 2023 until 4 AM.

Dimitris Stefanidis performing during the New Year’s Eve celebration in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou

Effie Catering did an outstanding job, from the appetizers and dinner to the vasilopita, it was a great feast that night. Presiding priest of the community Fr. Avgoustinos Psomas and Chancellor of the Metropolis of New Jersey Fr. Christoforos Oikonomidis were in attendance and offered gracious remarks during the event with best wishes for a Happy New Year.

Among those present were AHEPA Executive Director Basil Mossaidis, St. Thomas Parish Council President and AHEPA Past Supreme President George Horiates, and Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley Chairman of the Board of Directors Demetrios Rozanitis.

Ringing in the New Year in Cherry Hill, NJ. Photo: Steve Lambrou

The National Herald

