FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2019 file photo, Albert Bourla, chief executive officer of Pfizer, prepares to testify before the Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug prices, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

PATRA – President and CEO of Pfizer, Dr. Albert Bourla, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Patras’ departments of medicine and pharmacy, it was reported on Wednesday.

Speaking at a special event held at the university’s ‘Odyseas Elytis’ Hall on Tuesday evening, Bourla welcomed the doctorate as a “special honor” and praised the university of Patras as “one with an important scientific footprint and academic distinctions both nationally and internationally.”

Over the next decade, Bourla noted, “we will experience a scientific renaissance, driven by advances in biology and technology that will come together to deliver meaningful benefits for patients on a large scale.”

The Greek government was represented by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister Andreas Katsaniotis.