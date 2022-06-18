Petrol Station Owner in Gerakas Shot Dead on Saturday

Society

ATHENS – A 40-year-old petrol station owner in the Athens area of Gerakas was shot dead on Saturday, the Hellenic Police reported.

A group of three or four unknown individuals, police said, were waiting for the man to arrive at and open the petrol station before shooting him down shortly before 08:00 on Saturday morning.

More than 40 bullet shells were recovered by police at the scene of the homicide. A burnt van was later found by police at the neighboring area of Pallini, which is thought to have been the get-away vehicle.

The Attica Police Security Directorate is investigating the killing.