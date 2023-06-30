Peter Poulos Returns as Interim THI Executive Director

Associations

NEW YORK – The Hellenic Initiative (THI) will soon announce the departure of Executive Director Tina Courpas and the start of a search for a successor. In the meantime, Peter Poulos, who had previously served in the position, will return on an interim basis.

Founded in 2012, THI is a global non-profit organization that brings together Diaspora Greeks and Philhellenes to invest in Greece through programs focused on economic development and crisis relief. Since its founding, THI has invested more than $20 million in Greece, supporting both promising startups and the most effective philanthropic organizations.

Courpas had been with THI for three years, more than one year as executive director.

Peter Poulos, who noted, “I have been with THI from Day 1,” said “I stayed very close to THI during my absence. I came back onboard co-chairing the International Ambassadors program, and I am happy to step back into the role as Executive Director on an interim basis.”

He noted that “I have a historic view of the organization, like our original board members, and a historic view of the workings of THI, therefore I am in a good position to help in the search.”

George Stamas, THI Board President, told The National Herald that “Tina will always be an important part of the THI family and we look forward to her continued contributions. I know we speak for the whole board in expressing our deep gratitude for her dedication and inspired leadership. And it is very exciting for all of us to welcome back Peter Poulos, whose previous service for many years helped build THI into the institution it is today.”