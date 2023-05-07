Peter Minaki Presents Phyllo Dough from Scratch in NYC and New Jersey

Food

Peter Minaki presents his popular cooking class where he unlocks the secrets of making phyllo pastry from scratch in New York City and New Jersey includes the recipe for Spanakopita. (Photo: Courtesy of Peter Minaki)

NEW YORK – Greek-Canadian chef and cookbook author Peter Minaki presents his popular cooking class where he unlocks the secrets of making phyllo pastry from scratch in New York City on Tuesday, May 23, 6-8:30 PM at e.terra Kitchen, 2191 Third Avenue, 4th Floor, in Manhattan, and in New Jersey on Wednesday, May 24, 6-8:30 PM, at Pecinka-Ferri, 3 Spielman Road in Fairfield.

The master recipe for phyllo dough that can be used for various trays and fillings will be demonstrated as participants will make a Spanakopita and custard- filled Bougatsa. A light meal and refreshments will also be served.

More information and tickets available on Eventbrite for New York City: https://bit.ly/3M2TVRE and New Jersey: https://bit.ly/3NTiEJk.

It should be noted that there are no refunds for cancellations made after May 16 for the New York class and after May 17 for New Jersey. Tickets are, however, transferable to another person after those dates.

Peter Minaki is the creator of the popular ‘Kalofagas – Greek Food & Beyond’ food blog. Kalofagas is the Greek word for gourmet. Minaki started the Kalofagas blog because he wanted to introduce the world to the delicious depths of Greek cuisine. Known for adding twists to his recipes, Minaki balances his posts between traditional, modernized, and his own unique recipes. Gathering inspiration from his yearly trips to Greece, he endlessly promotes the diversity of Greek cuisine. Living in Toronto and having a curious spirit, he refers to himself as “a tourist in his own town”. He welcomes every opportunity to try new foods and different cuisines.

Many of Minaki’s favorite dishes, inspired by family recipes, trips to Greece and the Mediterranean are available in his cookbooks, Everything Mediterranean (2nd edition), The Big Book of Mediterranean Recipes, Everything Easy Mediterranean, 400-Calorie Mediterranean Diet, Everything Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook, Everything Green Mediterranean Diet Cookbook, and his latest, Everything One Pot Mediterranean.

Minaki is a frequent contributor to Greece’s Free Press Gastronomy website, InsideToronto.com, and has appeared on TV cooking segments in Greece, the United States, and Canada, including Canada AM. His recipes have been featured in Canadian Living Magazine (Canada), OPA magazine (Austrailia), The National Herald (U.S.), Stahl magazine (Hungary), and Ensemble Vacations magazine (Canada).

Minaki currently hosts and cooks for the ‘Kalofagas Greek Supper Club’ in Canada, sold-out dinners in New York, Chicago, and at St. Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles. These monthly supper clubs are casual and intimate gatherings that feature regional Greek food and wines. The supper club has proved to be popular with both Greeks and people who just want to be Greek for a night. Minaki teaches Greek cooking classes, does private catering and pop-ups at venues around Toronto such at St. Lawrence Market, Toronto Harbourfront, and local restaurants.

More information is available online: https://www.kalofagas.ca.