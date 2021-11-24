x

November 25, 2021

Peter Marudas, a close friend and aid to senator Paul Sarbanes passed away at 83

November 24, 2021
A distinguished journalist, close aid/friend to Senator P. Sarbanes.
Few contributed more to our Community, Greece and Cyprus.
A true believer of the mission of the @NationalHerald, an invaluable friend and advisor.
We will miss him.
More later.
In Memory of Peter N. Marudas

ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.

ANKARA - Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stepped up rising provocations, blaming Greece for aggression as tension between the countries rises in the dispute over the seas in the Aegean and East Mediterranean.

NEW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.

Review: The Sunny, Shaggy “Licorice Pizza” Soaks Up the ’70s

It's school picture day at a high school in Southern California's San Fernando Valley in the opening scene of Paul Thomas Anderson's 1970s-set "Licorice Pizza.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

