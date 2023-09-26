Peter Koulikourdis Sworn in as Workers’ Compensation Judge in New Jersey

United States

Fr. Nikolas Steven Delaveris, presiding priest of Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Yonkers, NY, joined the Koulikourdis family for a commemorative photo at the swearing in ceremony for the Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis. (Photo: BOM Photography)

NEW JERSEY – Peter J. Koulikourdis, surrounded by family and friends, was sworn in as a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey on August 18 at the Bergen County Court House. A reception was held at Seasons Catering Hall in the Township of Washington, NJ.

According to a press release from his former law firm Koulikourdis and Associates, earlier this year, Koulikourdis received a judicial nomination from the Office of the Governor. On June 20, the State of New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee and the rest of the Senate body unanimously confirmed the appointment of Koulikourdis to be a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation.

Koulikourdis’ speech follows:

I’d like to start by thanking Governor [Phil] Murphy for nominating me to serve as a Workers’ Compensation Judge. I’d also like to thank [New Jersey State] Senator Stack and Senator Poe for placing my nomination on today’s agenda. I also would like to thank my sponsoring Senator, Holly Schepisi, and my other home Senators, Senator Sarlo, Senator Johnson, Senator Corrado and Senator Lagana for all of their help and support. I also want to thank the staff of the Governor’s office for all of their guidance and support through this long process. I’d like to also thank my wife Eleni and children Alexia, Christina, Panagiota, and Vassili, as they look forward to more family time. Public service is something that has always brought me satisfaction.

Starting as a young boy as a boy scout and serving my church Prophet Elias in Yonkers through my younger years and ultimately serving as President for the past 10 years. I also currently serve as vice president to the Franklin Lakes Board of Education and counsel and secretary to a nonprofit boating club and as a soccer coach for Franklin Lakes recreation.

I’ve served as a pro-bono mediator in Passaic County and on the Bergen County Early Settlement Panel and as an arbitrator in the Bergen County Superior Court.

To be a Judge in the State of New Jersey, whether it be workers’ compensation, administrative law, or Superior Court, is both an honor and privilege. I am thankful, humbled and appreciative for the opportunity to serve in such a position.

After a successful 33-year career, I can finally say that I am ready to serve this great State.

I’ve managed and maintained a successful law practice, employing between 5-1 0 employees. I am certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as both a civil and criminal trial attorney. I am proud to say that I am responsible for 10 published opinions. Additionally, I have tried hundreds of cases in all divisions of the Superior Court have also represented hundreds of Petitioners in the Division of Workers’ Compensation, approx. 1500 cases, including many uninsured Respondents in the division as well. I’ve handled motions for medical and temp. Second injury funded cases and uninsured employer cases. My career has brought me to many states. I’ve appeared in Virginia, California, New York, and Connecticut. I was also an adjunct professor for 10 years teaching Business and Criminal Law in New Rochelle, and Bronx County (New York).

It is time that I want to give back and share my experience and successes with the bar and the Citizens of the State.

I am ready for the challenges that await me. I will treat all litigants fairly, expeditiously with an open mind. I will also accept communications by, fax, email, regular [mail] and even hand delivery.