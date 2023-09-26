x

September 26, 2023

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.06 USD

NYC 58ºF

ATHENS 79ºF

United States

Peter Koulikourdis Sworn in as Workers’ Compensation Judge in New Jersey

September 26, 2023
By The National Herald
Koulikourdis image3
Fr. Nikolas Steven Delaveris, presiding priest of Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church in Yonkers, NY, joined the Koulikourdis family for a commemorative photo at the swearing in ceremony for the Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis. (Photo: BOM Photography)

NEW JERSEY – Peter J. Koulikourdis, surrounded by family and friends, was sworn in as a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey on August 18 at the Bergen County Court House. A reception was held at Seasons Catering Hall in the Township of Washington, NJ.

According to a press release from his former law firm Koulikourdis and Associates, earlier this year, Koulikourdis received a judicial nomination from the Office of the Governor. On June 20, the State of New Jersey Senate Judiciary Committee and the rest of the Senate body unanimously confirmed the appointment of Koulikourdis to be a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation.

Peter J. Koulikourdis was sworn in as a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey with his wife Eleni and children by his side, left to right: Vassili, Panagiota, Eleni, Judge Peter, Alexia, and Christina. (Photo: BOM Photography)

Koulikourdis’ speech follows:

I’d like to start by thanking Governor [Phil] Murphy for nominating me to serve as a Workers’ Compensation Judge. I’d also like to thank [New Jersey State] Senator Stack and Senator Poe for placing my nomination on today’s agenda. I also would like to thank my sponsoring Senator, Holly Schepisi, and my other home Senators, Senator Sarlo, Senator Johnson, Senator Corrado and Senator Lagana for all of their help and support. I also want to thank the staff of the Governor’s office for all of their guidance and support through this long process. I’d like to also thank my wife Eleni and children Alexia, Christina, Panagiota, and Vassili, as they look forward to more family time. Public service is something that has always brought me satisfaction.

Starting as a young boy as a boy scout and serving my church Prophet Elias in Yonkers through my younger years and ultimately serving as President for the past 10 years. I also currently serve as vice president to the Franklin Lakes Board of Education and counsel and secretary to a nonprofit boating club and as a soccer coach for Franklin Lakes recreation.

Peter J. Koulikourdis was sworn in as a Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey with his wife Eleni and children by his side. (Photo: BOM Photography)

I’ve served as a pro-bono mediator in Passaic County and on the Bergen County Early Settlement Panel and as an arbitrator in the Bergen County Superior Court.

To be a Judge in the State of New Jersey, whether it be workers’ compensation, administrative law, or Superior Court, is both an honor and privilege. I am thankful, humbled and appreciative for the opportunity to serve in such a position.

After a successful 33-year career, I can finally say that I am ready to serve this great State.

Family and friends attended the swearing in ceremony for the Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis on August 18 at the Bergen County Court House in New Jersey. (Photo: BOM Photography)
Family and friends applauded the swearing in of the Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis on August 18 at the Bergen County Court House in New Jersey. (Photo: BOM Photography)

I’ve managed and maintained a successful law practice, employing between 5-1 0 employees. I am certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as both a civil and criminal trial attorney. I am proud to say that I am responsible for 10 published opinions. Additionally, I have tried hundreds of cases in all divisions of the Superior Court have also represented hundreds of Petitioners in the Division of Workers’ Compensation, approx. 1500 cases, including many uninsured Respondents in the division as well. I’ve handled motions for medical and temp. Second injury funded cases and uninsured employer cases. My career has brought me to many states. I’ve appeared in Virginia, California, New York, and Connecticut. I was also an adjunct professor for 10 years teaching Business and Criminal Law in New Rochelle, and Bronx County (New York).

The Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis, Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey. (Photo: BOM Photography)

It is time that I want to give back and share my experience and successes with the bar and the Citizens of the State.

I am ready for the challenges that await me. I will treat all litigants fairly, expeditiously with an open mind. I will also accept communications by, fax, email, regular [mail] and even hand delivery.

The Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis, Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey, with his wife Eleni Koulikourdis. (Photo: BOM Photography)
The Honorable Peter J. Koulikourdis, Judge of the Division of Workers’ Compensation in New Jersey, at the reception held at Seasons Catering Hall in the Township of Washington, NJ. (Photo: BOM Photography)

RELATED

Associations
Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 Sponsors Cigar Night

ASTORIA – Hermes AHEPA Chapter 186 held a Cigar Night on September 20 at Avenue Cigar Lounge in the Morris Park section of the Bronx.

Associations
AHEPA, Annunciation Buffalo, NY Held Second Annual Golf Outing
United States
EMBCA’s Panel Discussion on Legacy of Lafcadio Hearn/Koizumi Yakumo in America

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

General News

Video

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.