June 8, 2024

Peter Gerakaris ‘Microcosms: A Solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ on View

June 8, 2024
By The National Herald
unnamed
Artwork by Peter Gerakaris, Peregrine Icon Detail, Gold leaf and gouache on panel, 25 in. x 25 in. 2023-24. Photo: Courtesy of the artist

STOCKBRIDGE, MA – ‘Microcosms: A Solo Exhibition of Selected Works’ by Peter D. Gerakaris runs through August 4 at the Berkshire Botanical Garden (BBG) Leonhardt Galleries, 5 West Stockbridge Road in Stockbridge, MA. The Opening Reception takes place Saturday, June 8, 5-7 PM. The creator of the ‘Spotted Owl Mosaic’ – a site-specific public installation that resides in the BBG’s outdoor garden – Greek-American artist Gerakaris will present an indoor solo exhibition of mixed-media artworks that engage myriad nature-culture motifs through vibrant, pluralistic strands.

Seeking to mend culture’s fragmented relationship with the environment, Gerakaris’ exhibit not only invites viewers to discover conceptual threads amongst these diverse strands, but to connect these themes with the surrounding garden environment. With an interdisciplinary approach, the artwork showcases numerous environmental motifs, including endangered and rare flora/fauna, pollinators, and topographic-inspired imagery, all rendered with dynamic coloration and a verve for placemaking.

More information is available online: https://shorturl.at/nQWY5.

Also at BBG, Gerakaris and Kent dur Russell, iconography scholar, will talk about their areas of expertise and then converse on what becomes the shared meaning between them in the discussion Cross Talk: Byzantine and Nature, on Friday, June 14, 6-7 PM, with a reception to follow. While showcasing many time-honored processes — such as Byzantine painting and gilding with gold leaf on panel — Peter’s artwork shifts our focus toward luminous images of the natural world. Motifs such as endangered flora and fauna are filtered through his artwork’s kaleidoscopic lens to create contemporary nature-based icons. In this lecture, he and Kent will explore iconography as it relates to traditional art history and the natural world.

Register online for the discussion: https://shorturl.at/cDBzq.

More information is available online: https://www.petergerakaris.com/.

