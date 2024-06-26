Peter Douskalis Discusses Performing in the ‘Water for Elephants’ Orchestra

Culture

Peter Douskalis at the Water for Elephants’ Tony Awards watch and after parties at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo by Lauren Boyd

NEW YORK – Talented musician Peter Douskalis took time out of his busy schedule to speak with The National Herald about performing in the ‘Water for Elephants’ Orchestra on Broadway.

The captivating musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards this year and based on the 2006 novel ‘Water for Elephants’ by Sara Gruen, features a gifted ensemble cast, an impressive visual spectacle, and beautiful music.

Douskalis is currently the Guitar 2 chair in the ‘Water for Elephants’ Orchestra and has previously been a substitute musician for the Broadway productions of ‘The Lion King’ and ‘Hamilton.’ Other Broadway substitution credits include ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘School of Rock,’ ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Mrs. Doubtfire,’ and ‘Caroline, or Change.’ His notable off-Broadway credits include substituting at ‘SUFFS,’ ‘The Office Parody Musical,’ and ‘Desperate Measures.’

Douskalis’ Off-Broadway chairs include ‘Desperate Measures’ and ‘Bad Ass Beauty: A Rock Opera!’ He has also performed with the Broadway Inspirational Voices. He is a participating musician on the Grammy-nominated ‘Caroline, or Change’ New Broadway cast album (2022).

Perhaps best known in the Hellenic community as co-founder and Project/Music Director of the group Sounds of Cyprus, with the goal of promoting and preserving the traditional Cypriot music, with contemporary approaches, abroad and to next generations, Douskalis is also co-founder of PANEL – the umbrella project of Sounds of Cyprus which also includes music projects of Greek music, American music, original music, and education programs.

When asked how he first become involved with ‘Water for Elephants,’ Douskalis told TNH: “I started working with the show last fall when I was called for some of the early promotional work. We then went into rehearsals and tech and it has been full steam ahead ever since.”

TNH: What is the most rewarding aspect of your work in the show?

PD: A couple things come immediately to mind. The first is hearing the audience applaud. It really makes you understand that what you are doing brings joy to people. Another is seeing our music director smile or the rest of the pit musicians cheer when some of us do fun and interesting musical contributions during the interplay between instruments. It keeps the music fresh and fun and wanting to always give more than 100% of yourself every show.

TNH: What is the most challenging aspect?

PD: The intricacies of live theatre generally are a challenge but I am not sure I can think of a specific challenge. Adaptation to each moment as a show progresses is a necessary skill.

TNH: What has the reaction been from family and friends to your being a part of this Tony-nominated musical on Broadway?

PD: Some friends and family reached out to congratulate me when it was announced, but I have been rotating as a substitute on Broadway for some time, so many viewed this as a natural, inevitable step and I’m so grateful for their support and confidence in me.

More information about Peter Douskalis is available online: www.peterdouskalis.com.

Tickets and additional information about ‘Water for Elephants’ also available online: https://www.waterforelephantsthemusical.com.