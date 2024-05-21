Peter Barber’s Bestselling Travel Memoirs of Life in Greece

Literature

A Parthenon on Our Roof: Adventures of an Anglo-Greek Marriage by Peter Barber. Photo: Courtesy of the author

Award-winning, bestselling author Peter Barber writes about his love for his adopted homeland of Greece in his Parthenon Series of travel memoirs. His humorous and moving stories transport the reader to Greece to experience life alongside his Greek family. Vivid descriptions of the Greek landscape set the stage for the hijinks that ensue as the native Londoner adapts to life with his Greek wife Alexandra in their new home.

Like so many Philhellenes, Barber is fascinated by Greek culture and the Greek people, even as navigating the transition from the UK to Greece is not exactly smooth sailing so to speak. His characteristic wit helps the process along, finding humor amid the culture clash and language issues as well as the trials and tribulations that arise during the rebuilding of a home in Glyfada.

As he learned more and more about Greek history, his new family, and modern life in Greece, Barber decided to share his experiences. ‘A Parthenon on Our Roof: Adventures of an Anglo-Greek Marriage’ was published by Ant Press in 2022 and became Book One in the Parthenon Series.

Then, his wife fell in love with a piece of property on the island of Evia. He set out to make her lifelong dream of owning a home on a Greek island come true, though what ensued was more like a comedy. Book Two in the Parthenon Series, titled ‘A Parthenon in Pefki: Further Adventures of an Anglo-Greek Marriage,’ was published by Ant Press in 2023, highlighting the struggle to make his wife’s dream come true. Book Three is also on its way, according to a press release from the author.

“I write the books to share the love and kindness shown by the Greeks,” Barber said. “Truly, I want the world to know the real Greece, beyond the sun and sand.”

And with Alexandra at his side, there’s always a party – or some surprise – just around the corner.

The Table Read, an arts, entertainment, and creativity magazine in the UK, presented ‘A Parthenon on Our Roof’ with its ‘Most Read Award.’ The book also received the 2022 Global Book Awards Gold Medal in Biographical Travel and has hundreds of five-star reviews online. One Amazon reviewernoted that the book “reminds me of ‘The Durrells’!”

Literary Titan Book Awards honored ‘A Parthenon in Pefki’ with its Gold Book Award and a five-star review, calling it “more than a memoir; it is a journey into cultural discovery and an adventure about taking risks. The portrayal of Greek life and love has left me looking forward to more works in this series to find out where life takes Alex and Peter next.”

Barber is also the author of ‘Musings from a Greek Village, Volume 1’ in which he explores how philosophy in Greece is not dead.

His books all feature charming illustrations by Charly Alex Fuller and are available online, on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and wherever books are sold.

Barber and his wife are the co-founders of the wildly popular Facebook groups Writing About Greece.public (10,000+ members) and Writing About Greece private group (20,000+ members). Barber is a proud member of the UK’s Society of Authors.

More information is available online: https://peterbarberwriter.com/.