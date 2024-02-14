Pessimism Deepens about America’s Future

Editorial

When Paul Krugman writes “I Am Now Deeply Worried for America” we would do well to take him seriously.

Recent news has been a devastating blow for many Americans. It has pushed them from guarded optimism about the country’s future to despair.

I find their reaction exaggerated, and some may be trying to awaken public opinion, but it is certainly worthy of our attention.

Their prior optimism was based on the fact that the country’s trajectory is positive – perhaps even exceptionally positive. Biden is likely one of the most effective presidents in decades. From infrastructure projects, unemployment rates, the country’s re-industrialization, to inflation reduction – now at 3.1% – his work has been remarkable.

However, the turn of many towards pessimism, even despair, is based on the fact that public attention is focused on Biden’s age issue, as well as Trump’s unacceptable statements about NATO (see my previous commentary, ‘Trump and the Post-NATO Era’).

Returning to Krugman, the Nobel Prize-winning economist, professor at Princeton, and columnist for The New York Times, the usually measured professor puts aside his good manners and self-control and sounds the alarm for the country’s future as loudly and substantively as possible in his column titled, ‘I Am Now Deeply Worried for America’.

He believes that Biden’s age issue, serious as it may be, should not be the reason for Biden losing the election to Trump. But that is what happened in 2016 when Hillary Clinton basically lost to Trump because of an issue of minor significance – Hillary’s email server. (Few, I believe, remember this today).

And he reveals: “It’s also true that many voters think the president’s age is an issue. But there’s perception and there’s reality: As anyone who has recently spent time with Biden (and I have) can tell you, he is in full possession of his faculties — completely lucid and with excellent grasp of detail. Of course, most voters don’t get to see him up close, and it’s on Biden’s team to address that. And yes, he speaks quietly and a bit slowly, although this is in part because of his lifetime struggle with stuttering. He also, by the way, has a sense of humor, which I think is important.”

He concludes his column as follows: “Again, I wish this election weren’t a contest between two elderly men and worry in general about American gerontocracy. But like it or not, this is going to be a race between Biden and Trump – and somehow the lucid, well-informed candidate is getting more heat over his age than his ranting, factually challenged opponent.”

I repeat, Krugman’s deeply anxious opinion deserves our attention.