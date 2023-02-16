x

February 16, 2023

Peru Reopens Machu Picchu after Agreement with Protesters

February 16, 2023
By Associated Press
Peru Machu Picchu
FILE - The Machu Picchu archeological site is devoid of tourists while it's closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in the department of Cusco, Peru, Oct. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia, File)

LIMA, Peru — Peru’s Machu Picchu, an Inca-era stone citadel nestled in its southeastern jungle, reopened on Wednesday after being closed nearly a month ago amid antigovernment protests, the culture ministry announced.

Agreements were made between authorities, social groups and the local tourism industry to guarantee the security of the famed tourist attraction and transport services.

Protests calling for the resignation of President Dina Boluarte and members of Peru’s Congress have shaken the region, including Cuzco, for more than two months. The demonstrations caused a blockade of the train tracks leading to the stone citadel.

The protests have led to 60 deaths: 48 are civilians who died in clashes with the security forces; 11 civilians killed in traffic accidents related to road blockades; and one policeman who died inside a patrol car when it was set on fire, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office.

The closure of Machu Picchu, on Jan. 21, forced the government to airlift more than 400 tourists from Machu Picchu to the city of Cusco by helicopter.

Machu Picchu was built by the Incas in the 15th century as a religious sanctuary high in Andes Mountains.

 

