August 21, 2022

Personal Doctor Mandate in Greece: 2 Million Citizens Sign Up

August 21, 2022
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiannis Panagopoulos, file)

ATHENS – A requirement that Greeks and those with health insurance must have a personal doctor has led to some 2 million people registering so far after a first failed attempt in 2018 to implement the system.

That’s despite so far excluding the most populous area of Attica, which includes the capital, and the Southern Aegean, the Heath Ministry telling Kathimerini that 3200 general practitioners signed up, including 1,000 private doctors.

Health Minister Thanos Plevris and Primary Healthcare General Secretary Marios Themistokleous said there are 4,000 private doctors eligible to register in the system but only 25 percent have done so.

In the try to persuade Greeks to get a personal doctor four years earlier only about 700 physicians wanted to take part and fewer than 1.3 million people in a country of 10.7 million registered for it.

Mitsotakis’ Message on Exiting Enhanced Surveillance

ATHENS - Greece is exiting the EU's enhanced surveillance framework, a painful 12-year cycle of loan memoranda, moving forward with consistency and fiscal prudence, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday.

