x

May 23, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.09 USD

NYC 75ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

General News

Performance Record for Angeliki Frangou’s Navios Maritime Partners

May 23, 2024
By The National Herald
The National Herald
The National Herald

ATHENS – Navios Maritime Partners L.P., an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels, on May 14 reported its financial results for the first quarter which ended on March 31, 2024. With sales of its older ships, acquisitions of more modern used ships and new ones, the company, led by Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Angeliki Frangou, continues its renewal and achieved the best first quarter performance since its establishment, Mononews.gr reported.

Frangou stated in a Navios news release, “I am pleased with the results for the first quarter of 2024. We reported revenue of $318.6 million and net income of $73.4 million. Earnings per common unit were $2.38.”

Frangou continued: “In the first quarter of 2024, regional conflict, particularly in the Middle East, continued to drive transportation. The U.S. and European economies were generally healthy. As a result, this was Navios Partners’ strongest first quarter financial performance ever.”

“We remain cautious as this robust maritime environment can change quickly,” she said. “As usual, we focus on things that we can control, such as reducing leverage and modernizing our energy efficient fleet. We are taking long-term cover where available, as rates are around or exceeding long-term averages. For example, we recently chartered-out a capesize vessel for 2.9 years at a net daily rate of $28,500.”

The company has invested $247.5 million in ship acquisitions since the beginning of the year. During the first quarter of 2024, Navios Partners agreed to acquire two newbuilding scrubber-fitted aframax/LR2 tankers of 115,000 dwt [deadweight tonnage], from an unrelated third party, for a purchase price of $61.25 million each (plus $3.3 million per vessel in additional features). The vessels are expected to be delivered into Navios Partners’ fleet during 2027.

Also in March 2024, it exercised options to acquire four Japanese-built kamsarmaxes (previously chartered), at a total cost of $116.6 million.

These are one scrubber bulker of 81,000 dwt capacity, built in 2015, two vessels of 81,600 dwt capacity, built in 2017, and one of 84,900 dwt capacity built in 2016.

Newly built

At the same time, the shipping company received in January and April 2024 two newly built containerships with a capacity of 5,300 TEU [unit of cargo capacity], which it chartered for a period of 5.2 years at an average rate of $37,050 net per day. In May, it took delivery of a new-build aframax/LR2 tanker, which it chartered for five years at $26,366 per day.

Navios has secured $3.3 billion in contract revenue through 2037.

RELATED

Events
Greek Elder Care Network Presents ‘Eleven Days to the Promised Land’ at QC

NEW YORK – The Greek Elder Care Network, in collaboration with the Hellenic American Project led by Professor Nicholas Alexiou, successfully hosted its second book club event at Queens College on May 11.

General News
Greek Family-Owned Pantry Pizza Offers Robust Catering Menu for All Occasions
Culture
Apos Solo Exhibition at Broome Street Art Gallery in SoHo Opening Night June 1

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Three Little Piggies at a Yoga Class = Maximum Happiness

SPENCER, Mass. (AP) — Three little piggies went to a yoga class.

DORCHESTER, MA – Pantry Pizza, 931 Dorchester Avenue, a Greek family-owned pizzeria serving the Dorchester, MA, community for over 15 years, offers a new robust catering menu, ideal for any at-home entertaining, along with all its classic pizzeria favorites including an array of thin-crust pizzas with homemade-daily sauces, calzones, subs, wraps, paninis, salads, and its recently-launched Pantry Pizza Bowls.

NEW YORK – Renowned painter Apos (Apostolos Chatzaras) presents his work in the solo exhibition entitled ‘Fighters N' Lovers’ opening Saturday, June 1, 6:30 PM, at the Broome Street Art Gallery, 519 Broome Street in Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood, one of the most artistic areas in the world.

ATHENS – Navios Maritime Partners L.

C. Dean Metropoulos has made what Babson College is calling a “transformational gift to launch the C.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.