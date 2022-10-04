People Keep Moving Around on Forbes’ List of Richest Greeks

General News

The last year brought upheavals and changes among the Greek tycoons in America, as some made and some lost billions.

This year’s Forbes list of America’s 400 richest people shows that Greek-born New Balance tycoon Jim Davis is no longer the richest Greek on the other side of the Atlantic. The businessman, who was born in the United States to Greek parents, saw his fortune drop to $4 billion from $6.9 billion last year, which ranks him 271st among America’s richest men this year.

In contrast, supermarket tycoon John Catsimatidis increased his fortune from $3.7 billion to $4.1 billion. And as he was ranked 261st on the Forbes list, he is the richest of the U.S. billionaires of Greek descent.

In 369th place on the Forbes list was John Paul DeJoria, of Greek-Italian origin, who has a fortune of 2.9 billion dollars. He is the founder of the Patron Spirits Co. tequila company, as well as of the hair care product company John Paul Mitchell Systems. DeJoria is back on the list after a two-year absence.

Rounding out the Hellenes on the 2022 list of 400 wealthiest Americans is investor C. Dean Metropoulos at number 388 with $2.7 billion.